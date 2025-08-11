‘It’s The Most Powerful Moment When I Get To Perform It’: Selena Gomez Reveals The Tune She Really Wants To Redo

Selena Gomez has accomplished a lot in her long career, despite having just turned 33 years old. She’s been nominated for several Emmys and Golden Globes for her work on TV and in movies, as well as Grammys for her music. Gomez took some time to reminisce about her musical journey recently and recalled the “most powerful moment” of one blast from the past — a tune she said she’d love to re-record.

Before Selena Gomez was a solo artist with a handful of albums under her belt (including one with her fiancé Benny Blanco), she was the lead singer of the band Selena Gomez & The Scene. The group formed in 2008 — around the time she was dating Nick Jonas and becoming besties with Taylor Swift — and when she went on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, he asked her what her favorite song from that era was. The singer giggled and responded:

I guess technically ‘Who Says’... Because it’s The Scene, no? The other day, someone was like, ‘I can’t find it on your profile,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, it should be there. I sang it.’ My friend, Ashley, looked at it, and she said, ‘Oh, it’s under The Scene.’ And I didn’t realize that that was the case. But I mean, if you were to ask me, that is hands down my favorite.

Selena Gomez bonded with the host over the excitement they feel when the opening chords of “Who Says” play, and she continued:

It’s the most powerful moment when I get to perform it. That's honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again, if I could perform 'Who Says.' … It’s such a high, and it makes me feel good, and I want other people to feel good. I’ll never forget what that message in that song means.

I can only imagine the squeals of millions of Selenators at the thought of being able to see Selena Gomez perform “Who Says” on tour or even hear an updated version of The Scene song. Will she really take a page out of best friend Taylor Swift’s book and record “Who Says (Selena’s Version)”? She definitely seemed open to it, saying:

I need to redo it. I should recut it.

That is literally music to our ears. “Who Says” was the lead single off of Selena Gomez & The Scene’s third album, When the Sun Goes Down, in 2011. The song has a strong message of self-love aiming to inspire people to stay strongs against haters and cyberbullies with lyrics like, “Who says you’re not perfect? Who says you’re not worth it? Who says you’re the only one that’s hurting?”

The artist went on to say that back when they originally recorded the song, she loved it because it had a message everyone could relate to. She said she still appreciates the song, but it has a whole different meaning now that she’s a little bit older.

Fans will definitely be keeping an eye out for Selena Gomez to possibly revisit some songs from her days with The Shine, but for now you can catch her on the 2025 TV schedule, as Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 5 on Tuesday, September 9, with a Hulu subscription.