I Watched Deadpool And Wolverine With 7,000 Crazy Marvel Fans, And These 6 Moments Blew The Roof Off Of Hall H

If you have somehow made it this far without being spoiled on some of the major things that happen in the brand new Marvel Studios movie Deadpool and Wolverine , stop reading this article now. We are going to talk about the third Deadpool movie in depth. You have been warned!

To paraphrase the great Ferris Bueller , if you have the means to watch a new Marvel Studios movie in Hall H on opening weekend, I highly recommend it. It’s so choice. Granted, this can’t happen often. It might never happen again. Which is why I knew that I needed to be in the legendary Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for a panel that was labeled “Deadpool and Wolverine: A Celebration of Life.” To be able to watch this movie with the full capacity of 7,000 lathered-up MCU fans was bound to be special.

And they did not disappoint .

Following the screening, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told the audience:

If there’s still any questions about the importance of experiencing something in a crowd, this just changed everything. That was astounding, and the best movie experience of my life. Thank you!

While I’ll allow for some hyperbole in Kevin Feige’s statement, the experience of watching Deadpool and Wolverine in that crowd was indeed electric. I’d been lucky enough to see the movie at the World Premiere in New York City, so there were beats I anticipated, knowing that they were going to set the crowd on fire. These are the six moments from the latest Marvel Studios movie that elicited the loudest roars from the Hall H crowd, the moments that made me realize I’d never forget the experience of watching this comedy with this audience.

Deadpool pops Logan’s claws

The entire opening credit sequence is a hoot, with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) digging up Logan’s adamantium bones, then using them to BRUTALLY dispose of an army of TVA agents, all choreographed to *NSYNC’s infectious “Bye Bye Bye.” But Wade Wilson wearing Wolverine’s claws, and popping them as the title of the movie appears behind him, was absolutely the moment in the opening that got the crowd out of their seats and on to their feet.

Chris Evans shows up

Huge cameo spoiler number one occurs when Wolverine and Logan get sent to The Void (from the Disney+ series Loki ). They engage in their first fight, which has been heavily teased in the trailer. But then they are confronted by a figure who Deadpool mistakes for Captain America. He apologizes to the noble Marvel hero for the foul language and mild “ass play” that he might encounter in this R-rated MCU movie. Only, Evans is NOT playing Steve Rogers, because the next biggest roar happens when …

Chris Evans shouts, ‘Flame on!’

So this ISN’T the Star-Spangled Avenger in the Void. As we come to realize, the characters that Deadpool and Wolverine are meeting in this wasteland are mostly left over from the Fox era of Marvel storytelling. We meet Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Pyro (Aaron Stanford), and more characters who came to fruition during this time. Which is why Evans was returning to the first Marvel hero he played on screen: Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, in the first Fantastic Four movies. It was an incredible moment, and a great tease for the fact that Marvel is bringing The Fantastic Four to the MCU in their official entry movie in 2025.

Blade struts in

Once Deadpool and Wolverine escape the clutches of Cassandra Nova ( Emma Corrin), they embark on a journey through The Void to find The Others, a band of heroes trying to survive and avoid Nova’s wrath. And it’s here that they run into four other heroes from the previous Fox era. One of them was spoiled in the trailers: Dafne Keen returning as her Logan character, X-23. The others were a good surprise, and the fans went batshit nuts for Wesley Snipes, returning as Blade, the day walker. We all know the issues that Marvel has been going through to get a new Blade off the ground, this time with Mahershala Ali in the title role. So I wonder what it meant when Snipes told the camera, “There’s only been on Blade, and there’ll only be one Blade.” With Reynolds looking at the camera after that with a knowing smirk…

Wolverine finally puts the mask on

This was the moment that got the loudest roar from the Hall H crowd. And its the moment that I knew was coming, and anticipated the roar. As Deadpool and Wolverine prepare to mow through 100 Deadpool variants, Hugh Jackman finally does the one thing Marvel fans have been waiting for him to do for decades: He wears a comic-accurate Wolverine mask. And it looks magnificent. Worth the wait? Yeah, worth the wait.

Wolverine pops his claws to complete the circuit

This final one, I have to believe, is CGI. It’s the moment when Wolverine grabs Deadpool’s hand, and then pops his claws to complete the circuit between matter and anti-matter, bringing an end to Cassandra Nova. But the sheer force of the power decimates Jackman’s clothing, revealing his impossibly sculpted abs. Deadpool takes time to linger on a long look of Jackman’s physique, and while I do not doubt the man’s commitment to the role, he is 55 years old… and looks 23. Possible? Sure. But maybe he got a little help from the visual effects department.