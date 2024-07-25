‘Laughing In Tears’: Despite Deadpool And Wolverine’s Story Flaws, Critics Say Ryan Reynolds’ Jokes Are Ruthless As He Enters The MCU
Let's f---ing go!
When Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 as the latest of many upcoming Marvel movies, anyone who’s seen Ryan Reynolds’ first two offerings knows a little of what to expect. The snarky, fourth-wall-breaking superhero is back, this time with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in a pairing that’s seemed inevitable from the beginning. Many critics considered it the “ultimate Deadpool movie” following initial screenings, and that means that despite some flaws in the story, audiences can expect to laugh. In fact, those who have seen the movie say Reynolds’ character comes so hard (heh) with the jokes that a second viewing is a necessity.
Much in the same way that Barbie took shots at Mattel in one of 2023’s best movies, Ryan Reynolds apparently doesn’t pull too many punches on the MCU in this one, so grab your wild Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket, and let’s see what critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Deadpool & Wolverine. Eric Eisenberg gives it 3.5 stars out of 5, noting the film’s gratuitous fan service and complete mess of a narrative. However, it’s still a “raucous good time,” made palatable with a healthy dose of self-awareness. He says:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives it a C+ for thin plotting and other story issues, but agrees that fans will be won over by the humor and cameos, one of which left the critic crying with laughter in his screening. Ehrlich writes:
Pete Hammond of Deadline loves Deadpool & Wolverine’s salty dialogue, and while Hugh Jackman is “perfection” as the clawed superhero, it’s the glee Ryan Reynolds takes in bringing his character’s crude humor and off-color jokes to the MCU that makes this movie so enjoyable. In the critic’s words:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, and while this critic thinks Ryan Reynolds may have sanded off the edges of a few of his jokes, what his character does bring to the table breathes new, menacing life into the MCU. Jorgensen continues:
John Kirk of Original Cin gives it an A, saying that fans ultimately aren’t going to care that the story is weak, because the fights are massive and the jokes are flying nonstop. In Kirk’s words:
Whether you’ve seen all of the Marvel movies in order or just the first two Deadpool movies (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), the critics seem to agree that Ryan Reynolds’ irreverent superhero is back at full strength with his quips in Deadpool & Wolverine. Just be prepared to carve out another two hours in your schedule for a second viewing. You can also check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is hitting the big screen soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.