‘Laughing In Tears’: Despite Deadpool And Wolverine’s Story Flaws, Critics Say Ryan Reynolds’ Jokes Are Ruthless As He Enters The MCU

When Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 as the latest of many upcoming Marvel movies , anyone who’s seen Ryan Reynolds’ first two offerings knows a little of what to expect. The snarky, fourth-wall-breaking superhero is back, this time with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in a pairing that’s seemed inevitable from the beginning. Many critics considered it the “ultimate Deadpool movie” following initial screenings, and that means that despite some flaws in the story, audiences can expect to laugh. In fact, those who have seen the movie say Reynolds’ character comes so hard (heh) with the jokes that a second viewing is a necessity.

Much in the same way that Barbie took shots at Mattel in one of 2023's best movies, Ryan Reynolds apparently doesn't pull too many punches on the MCU in this one. Eric Eisenberg gives it 3.5 stars out of 5, noting the film's gratuitous fan service and complete mess of a narrative. However, it's still a "raucous good time," made palatable with a healthy dose of self-awareness. He says:

There is a phenomenal comedic magic that Ryan Reynolds is able to conjure when he sinks into this character and throws on that mask, as his comedic timing is impeccable and with every breath comes some kind of ridiculous witticism, weird threat, or meta commentary that inspires hysterics. There will be value in a second screening for many reasons (there are tiny references and easter eggs hidden everywhere), but the greatest plus will be hearing lines that I missed while recovering from giggle fits.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives it a C+ for thin plotting and other story issues, but agrees that fans will be won over by the humor and cameos, one of which left the critic crying with laughter in his screening. Ehrlich writes:

The cameos are spectacular in a way that will resonate with anyone who’s been going to the multiplexes over the last 30 years (one of them left me laughing in tears), and the best of them are lovingly extended into genuine supporting roles. The logic is seldom coherent and the plotting never more than a thin excuse to put these characters in the same place, but Deadpool & Wolverine squeezes a ton of mileage from turning the memories of 20th Century Fox into an island of misfit toys — one that allows some of the biggest punchlines and abandoned promises in superhero movie history to get the second chance that no other genre could ever hope to give them.

Pete Hammond of Deadline loves Deadpool & Wolverine’s salty dialogue, and while Hugh Jackman is “perfection” as the clawed superhero, it’s the glee Ryan Reynolds takes in bringing his character’s crude humor and off-color jokes to the MCU that makes this movie so enjoyable. In the critic’s words:

In fact, so much of the fun — and if nothing else, this character is fun — there is absolutely nothing off limits coming out of his mouth, a crackerjack quipster who constantly breaks the fourth wall, letting nothing and no one off the hook including the studio paying for all this, even using a certain verboten sexual term to state, ‘I know what it means, but it certainly is new for Disney!’ The jokes come at you so rapid-fire this time, even more than in the first two Deadpools, that one viewing is way not enough.

Tom Jorgensen of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, and while this critic thinks Ryan Reynolds may have sanded off the edges of a few of his jokes, what his character does bring to the table breathes new, menacing life into the MCU. Jorgensen continues:

Reynolds’ command of Wade Wilson’s whipping wit is wazor-sharp as ever – applying it to the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s able to bring the self-important franchise down to Earth. You can practically see Reynolds slamming a binder full of Kevin Feige-focused jokes onto a table and recording every single one. The self-referential material is unpredictable and incisive – enough at first to make this the most dangerous the MCU has felt since there were six Infinity Stones on the board.

John Kirk of Original Cin gives it an A, saying that fans ultimately aren’t going to care that the story is weak, because the fights are massive and the jokes are flying nonstop. In Kirk’s words:

While the story itself is a bit predictable, nobody cares. Superhero battles happens on both individual and mass levels, myriad Easter eggs leap from the corners, and more than anything, there’s Reynolds’ famous, incessant quipping. Cameos abound and are both surprising and contextual. There’s no chance to pause and relax in this film. Even the human moments are still punctuated by Deadpool’s irreverent humour. The focus rests with Wolverine but this is Deadpool’s film. Deadpool & Wolverine is enjoyable on its merits: R-rated, horribly violent juvenile fantasy loaded with nostalgic references from the glory days of comic reading that fans, new and old, will thoroughly enjoy as it drags you down to its irreverently funny level.

Whether you've seen all of the Marvel movies in order or just the first two Deadpool movies, the critics seem to agree that Ryan Reynolds' irreverent superhero is back at full strength with his quips in Deadpool & Wolverine. Just be prepared to carve out another two hours in your schedule for a second viewing.