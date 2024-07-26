Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman I.D. Their Real-Life Variants | 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Interview
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy react to old 'variants' of each other in this hilarious Marvel game.
"Deadpool and Wolverine" stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy I.D. their "real-world variants" and apparently ruin all of their careers in this hilarious interview.
