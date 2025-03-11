I’m Still Sad About Daredevil’s Foggy, But Love Elden Henson Mentioning Kevin Feige While Joking About Why It Happened

Spoiler Alert for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again finally hit the 2025 TV schedule , (available streaming with a Disney+ subscription ), but for longtime fans of the Netflix era of the show, the experience has been bittersweet. One of the biggest heartbreaks, leaving viewers traumatized , is the fate of Matt Murdock’s best friend and legal partner, Foggy Nelson. In a shocking moment, the beloved character is killed in the show's opening minutes, and while we’re still sad about how it played out, Elden Henson himself has taken it all in stride, even joking about it with fans.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Elden Henson Responds to Foggy’s Fate

During a recent fan encounter, the Daredevil actor again proved why he’s such a fan favorite. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) , a fan shared details of their interaction with Henson at a recent Con, noting that when asked why Foggy met such an untimely demise, the actor quipped:

I think it’s because I ran Kevin Feige’s foot over with my car.

Of course, the Idle Hands actor doesn’t know why Foggy met such an abrupt end, but that didn’t stop him from coming up with a hilarious off-set explanation. The Butterfly Effect veteran also understands the frustration surrounding Foggy’s sudden and brutal exit. He added:

Yeah, I felt guilty because everyone was so excited, but obviously it wasn’t my decision.

That’s not what happened (as far as we know), but it’s a fantastic way for the former The Mighty Ducks star to poke fun at his Daredevil exit while keeping things lighthearted. It's hard not to chuckle imagining the Marvel Studios president holding a grudge over a parking lot mishap.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What Happened to Foggy Nelson In the Show

We were all super excited to see Elden Henson return to his iconic role, but then Bullseye took him out just minutes into the first episode of Born Again. It really cements this show as Disney's most violent one yet. I’ll admit, when the showrunner first bragged about the violence , I was skeptical, but after watching the first two episodes, I totally get it.

Characters like Matt Murdock and Kingpin have been given space to grow and evolve within the MCU. Foggy—who was the heart of Nelson and Murdock—was barely given a moment to shine before being killed off.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Many fans, like myself, had hoped that Foggy’s return would mark a significant comeback for the character, but instead, his presence served only to set the stage for Matt’s latest story arc. While Born Again is meant to be a fresh take on the Daredevil saga, it’s hard to ignore the void left by Foggy’s absence.

Could We See Foggy Return?

Interestingly, there is a precedence for Foggy dying in the comics, only for it to be revealed to have been him faking his death–actually, a few times. Here are some of the times Mr. Nelson has pretended to be six feet under:

In Daredevil (1998) #82, Foggy Nelson looks like he’s been stabbed to death during a visit with Matt Murdock in prison. But guess what? Vanessa Fisk puts him in witness protection as part of her revenge plan against Daredevil and the Kingpin.

Foggy Nelson looks like he’s been stabbed to death during a visit with Matt Murdock in prison. But guess what? Vanessa Fisk puts him in witness protection as part of her revenge plan against Daredevil and the Kingpin. After Matt Murdock told everyone he was Daredevil, Foggy's life got dangerous. With their law firm in the crosshairs, Leap-Frog came after them. To keep Foggy safe, Daredevil faked his death with an explosion in DAREDEVIL (2014) #5 by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee.

by Mark Waid and Chris Samnee. When Daredevil and Elektra got back together to reform an ancient group called the Fist, Foggy got killed and was eventually resurrected as a spy for their enemies, the Hand. In DAREDEVIL (2022) #13, Daredevil went to the afterlife to bring Foggy back. With a fresh start, Foggy teamed up with ex-detective Cole North to launch Nelson & North Legal Services.

Though I have a hard time believing Foggy of Daredevil: Born Again faked his death, with the MCU constantly evolving and Marvel Studios known for surprise resurrections (hello, Loki!), there’s always a chance that Foggy could return in some capacity. Maybe we’ll get a multiversal twist, a flashback, or even a last-minute retcon. But for now, fans are left holding onto the memory of Matt and Foggy’s friendship—and appreciating Henson’s hilarious take on why he got the boot.

Whether or not we see him again in an upcoming Marvel show , one thing is sure: Elden Henson will always be our Foggy Nelson, no matter if Kevin Feige forgives him for that car incident, or not.

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ on March 4. New episodes are released every Tuesday at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET.