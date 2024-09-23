Iron Man’s Jeff Bridges Reacts To Robert Downey Jr. Returning As Doctor Doom While Discussing Whether He Could Reprise His Own MCU Baddie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has showcased a number of talented actors since its conception in 2008. Jeff Bridges is one such performer, as he brilliantly played the villainous Obadiah Stane in the franchise’s inaugural entry, Iron Man. Since then, the Oscar winner hasn’t reprised his role as Stane in any form or fashion, which begs the question of whether he’d be open to it, if the opportunity arose. Bridges addressed the possibility of reprising his baddie while reacting to former co-star Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return as Doctor Doom.

It’s somewhat hard to believe that it’s been more than 15 years since the Big Lebowski icon appeared as the MCU’s first bad guy. The beloved actor discussed his role in Jon Favreau’s hit film while speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. When answering the question of whether he’d return as Obadiah, the Old Man star shared a cool behind-the-scenes detail. Apparently, his character was meant to have a different fate:

Well, when I read the script, Obadiah Stane falls in that big vat at the end, and in the script that I read and agreed to do, they pulled my suit out and opened it, and I’m not there. ‘We’re not shooting that scene!’ But who knows? It’s all science fiction. I could maybe pop up again.

Obviously, Obadiah’s final scene was a lot more definitive than what Jeff Bridges described during his recent interview (which is on YouTube ). Nevertheless, it sounds like the veteran actor is game to play the character again if needed. Sure, Stane is canonically dead, but upcoming Marvel movies are still part of the Multiverse Saga, that could be remedied. After all, it’s seemingly because of those same multiversal shenanigans that Robert Downey Jr. is back in the superhero fold.

Marvel Studios confirmed RDJ’s new MCU role at San Diego Comic by having the fan-favorite actor come on stage at Hall H dressed in a mask and green cloak. So far, reception to Downey Jr.’s has been mixed , with some praising it and others wishing another actor had been hired. As for Jeff Bridges, he seems ecstatic about his former scene partner taking on the part. When Josh Horowitz brought up the Doom news, Bridges said:

I know, and [RDJ's] playing a bad guy! I love that!

Though much has been said about Robert Downey Jr. taking his talents back to Marvel Studios, I’m more enthusiastic about the idea of Jeff Bridges making a comeback. I’d argue that Obadiah Stane is one of the MCU’s best villains and could still be utilized somehow. I even believed that it would be cool to have him somehow appear on the upcoming Ironheart show . While that likely won’t happen (unless Bridges is playing coy), maybe he could return as a Stane variant via the multiverse. It may sound wild, but it’s not impossible.

While it remains to be seen whether the Fisher King star might actually re-enter the cinematic universe, I’m going to continue to appreciate the work he did as Stane. Also, it’s honestly sweet that he likes the notion of his former collaborator returning to the franchise as a bad guy. I mean, seriously, not many people can say they have the approval of The Dude himself.

Robert Downey Jr. is set to appear as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which open in theaters in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Additionally, you can stream Iron Man and the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription now.