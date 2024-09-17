Is The Scarlet Witch Movie Really Happening? Agatha All Along Creator Offers Honest Thoughts

2024 marks 10 years since Elizabeth Olsen debuted as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the Captain America: The Winter Soldier end-credits scene. Her full-fledged introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the 11th of the Marvel movies in order, followed in 2015, and as of this writing, Olsen has eight appearances as the character under her belt, including the Disney+ subscription-exclusive shows WandaVision and What If… ?. Now it’s rumored that a Scarlet Witch movie is being added to the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, and Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer has shared her honest thoughts on this topic.

As WandaVision’s showrunner, Schaeffer oversaw one of the most consequential chapters of Wanda’s MCU arc yet, with the events of that series laying the groundwork for the character’s appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So one wouldn’t be faulted for thinking she’d be in the know about if this Scarlet Witch movie is the real deal or not, but when Variety asked her when the project will begin shooting at the Agatha All Along world premiere, she answered:

[Laughs] I mean, I’m just here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie. We all want Wanda, so fingers crossed that's a thing that happens.

Per the rumor that emerged less than a week ago, Schaeffer and her fellow WandaVision and Agatha All Along writher Megan McDonnell are penning this alleged Scarlet Witch movie, which is being lined up for a 2026 release. If this is true, Schaeffer isn’t telling, though she is certainly all for Wanda Maximoff getting the cinematic spotlight for herself. The writer’s lack of confirmation shouldn’t shock anyone considering how secretive Marvel Studios can be. Outside of the few instances when a major publication like Variety or The Hollywood Reporter shares word of a Marvel movie or TV show being developed, the company usually reserves such announcements for events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23.

Not to be deterred, interviewer Marc Malkin then asked Jac Schaeffer if she thinks the Scarlet Witch movie will happen, and she told him:

I don’t know! I’m in witchy Agatha land right now and I can’t see quite see through the trees, but we’re hoping.

When we left off with Wanda at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she’d seemingly perished when she destroyed Mount Wundagore, which in turn destroyed all the copies of the Darkhold across the Marvel multiverse. But remember, this is a superhero story we’re talking about. Unless a body is shown (even then it’s not a guarantee), it’s safe to assume that a character isn’t truly dead. Frankly, even if this Scarlet Witch movie hadn’t been rumored, I’m comfortable assuming that she’ll be back for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

For now though, we can’t say for certain if Wanda Maximoff will get her own movie, but if the project is ever made official, we’ll let you know. Meanwhile, the first two episodes of Agatha All Along will premiere tomorrow at 6 pm PT, with the next five episodes being released weekly on the 2024 TV schedule, and the last two episodes arriving on October 30.