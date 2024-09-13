A Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Is Reportedly Happening, And As A Hardcore Fan I’m So Relieved

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the studio is a well-oiled machine, one that's constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But some characters are more popular than others, like fan favorite Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen. There's reports that the Scarlet Witch is finally getting a solo movie, and as a hardcore fan I'm so relieved.

WandaVision was a wild success on Disney+, and since then fans have been eager to see more of the Scarlet Witch in upcoming Marvel movies. But when the character seemingly perished at the end of Doctor Strange 2, fans like myself were worried that perhaps Olsen had reached the end of her journey as the character was done. Now there's new hope, as a report by Production Weekly claims that a Scarlet Witch movie is aiming for a 2026 release, and will be written by WandaVision and Agatha All Along scribes Jac Schaeffer and Megan McDonnell.

This hasn't been confirmed by Kevin Feige and Marvel yet, so we should probably take this with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, Production Weekly is generally known for being an accurate depiction of studio's plans. And since Wanda is so popular among fans, it seems logical for the MCU to continue her story.

This news might be surprising, as Elizabeth Olsen recently reflected on the quality of her MCU appearances, and hasn't mentioned plans to get her own solo movie. Although given how tight Marvel security is, perhaps she's just doing her job and keeping cards close to the chest.

Some fans were unhappy with Wanda's story in Doctor Strange 2, where she became a full-fledged villain and ended up murdering countless heroes and sorcerers throughout its runtime. While the Darkhold's influence is seemingly to blame, this stood in stark juxtaposition to her sense of morality, as well as the remorse she expressed at the end of WandaVision. So having her actually perish while bringing down Mount Wundagore would have been a very disappointing ending for the beloved character.

The report about a possible Scarlet Witch movie comes after the original plans for Wanda in Doctor Strange 2 started circulating around Twitter. Because how beloved the character is, fans want to see justice for her, especially after her murderous plot line from Sam Raimi's blockbuster. So hopefully she does indeed get her solo flick and (perhaps more importantly) she'll return for future crossover events like The Avengers: Doomsday. The bottom line is I'm not ready to say goodbye to the chaos magic queen herself.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.