Jaden Smith Showed Off His Newly Buff Physique In Shirtless Pic, And Somebody Call Marvel

Over the years, Jaden Smith has gradually been able to step out of the shadows of his famous parents. He’s not only an accomplished actor and rapper, but he’s also proven to be an influential fashion designer and community leader. There is one particular moniker he’s yet to earn, though – Marvel Cinematic Universe actor. It’s quite surprising that Smith has yet to be tapped for a major role in the expansive superhero-centric franchise. Someone may want to give Marvel Studios a call on his behalf now, though, as Smith recently showed off his newly buff physique.

Like anyone, the 25-year-old entertainer has experienced different phases of his life and, during such periods of time, he might change up his look. The Karate Kid alum alluded to that very fact while posting to X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared two photos, with the one on the left showing him looking leaner and sporting pink hair. The image on the right was more recent and showed the actor in the gym with some impressive muscles and his natural black locks. He also captioned it with the following text:

Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like 🤮, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases🤷🏾‍♂️

He definitely makes a fair point, as social media can indeed be fickle at times. When it comes to celebrities, commentators may occasionally just seek to point out certain aspects or elements of one’s life in a not-so-positive way. That aside though, we can all agree that Jaden Smith should get the opportunity to star in an upcoming Marvel movie or TV show. Based on the image he shared in the aforementioned post, he’s been putting in the work. He later shared another pic in which he’s in a see-through fit, but one can still get a solid look at those abs:

Time Travel. pic.twitter.com/fJ2MbFISiGOctober 5, 2023 See more

Comic book aficionados may be aware of the fact that many have long speculated that Jaden Smith might play a certain DC superhero : Static Shock. At one point, it even seemed like Smith had been confirmed for the role. But alas, that was not the case. The star does seem to have something of an affinity for heroic fare, though. Years ago, he crafted a Batman music video and weighed in on Robert Pattison playing the Dark Knight . Smith even shared some glowing thoughts on Doctor Strange . (That point could possibly put him in the graces of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.) Who knows, maybe he could play an MCU character like Patriot or the X-Men character Synch.

Of course, even if the folks overseeing the MCU don’t give him a call, the Entergalactic cast member still has other professional ventures to keep him occupied. As mentioned, he’s still working within the music space and also has his fashion-related obligations. His work on the latter front has proven to be popular and eclectic, with at least one design taking inspiration from a Fresh Prince scene .

So when it comes to upcoming MCU fare, Marvel may want to, at the very least, ponder the notion of casting Jaden Smith – if it's not already considering him for a production. We might all also do well to heed Smith’s message when it comes to sharing shady content on social media. Let’s just be kind and allow people the chance to grow – and show off their buff figures at their leisure.