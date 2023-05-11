Daredevil Alum Jennifer Garner Discusses Fake Boobs, Bathroom Struggles And More While Recalling Experience With Her Elektra Costume
Remember when Jennifer Garner was a Marvel hero?
Before the MCU was a twinkle in our eyes, Jennifer Garner was among the first wave of Marvel characters to be adapted to the big screen for 2003’s Daredevil starring Ben Affleck. Following the movie surpassing its 20-year anniversary earlier this year, the actress recently talked about all the behind-the-scenes woes she went through to be superhero ready.
When Jennifer Garner was cast in Daredevil, she had recently made her turn as Sydney Bristow in ABC’s espionage action series Alias. She had just gotten used to obscure outfits and stunt fighting, but it sounds like playing Elektra was a lot. As she recalled:
There you have it. Sure, Jennifer Garner looked super good as the badass assassin and love interest to Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock, but at what cost? The actress had to be sown into her outfit whenever she needed to use the restroom, and yes, she donned fake boobs at the time to resemble the comic book character. As Garner continued:
Garner spoke about her costumes on Daredevil while breaking down her best looks from movies and television shows over the years with Glamour. Check out the full video below:
Following Garner starring in Daredevil, she went on to reprise the role in the oft-forgotten Marvel movie, 2005’s Elektra. While Daredevil had done alright for itself commercially, the spinoff was an outright failure, and Garner has yet to star in another superhero movie since. The character of Daredevil, however, has since found a new life with the Netflix Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox, who is set to return to lead the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. Cox previously made a cameo as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, marking his entrance into the MCU.
Jennifer Garner may not be showing up in any upcoming superhero movies anytime soon, but you can see her in her new series, The Last Thing He Told Me, now streaming on Apple TV+.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
