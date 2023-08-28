Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany And More Reach Out As Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates 18 Years Of Marriage

Robert Downey Jr. has credited his wife, Hollywood producer Susan Downey, with reviving his Hollywood career after a series of troubling incidents derailed it in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The married duo has produced numerous projects (often starring RDJ) in recent years. Of course, their partnership goes beyond the screen as the spouses celebrate 18 years of marriage. Multiple stars including Jeremy Renner and Paul Bettany, reached out on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

The former MCU star couldn’t hold back his excitement as he and his producer wife celebrated almost two decades of wedded bliss. He took to his Instagram account to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Downey seemed as in love with his spouse as he did on their wedding day. The Hollywood A-lister took things further by recreating the couple’s wedding portrait. You can compare the original and recreation photos while reading RDJ’s sweet message in the post below.

The love between him and his producing and marriage partner hasn’t dissipated since their wedding day. Of course, the Downeys’ love story is one of Hollywood lore as the couple meet on the set of the 2003 psychological thriller Gothika. Mrs. Downey’s initial trepidation about starting a relationship didn’t last as the producing partners were married in 2005. The married duo weren’t the only ones celebrating their wedding day as multiple stars commented under the sweet post.

Of course, the first one to wish the Hollywood power couple a happy anniversary was RDJ’s fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner. The Hawkeye actor was just as enamored with the photos as other commenters, saying:

These are the best photos, Robert! Love you both!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

It was sweet to see Renner complimenting his friends’ wedding photos. His comments proved the bond between him and Downey Jr. is still strong, especially since both have competing renovation shows. The Mayor of Kingstown star was joined in celebrating the Downeys’ wedding anniversary by fellow MCU star Paul Bettany. The Vision actor left a heartfelt comment to the married duo, saying:

Lots of love dearhearts

Leave it to Bettany to turn a sweet remark into a beautiful phrase. Much like Renner, the WandaVision star spent a decade co-starring with RDJ across multiple Marvel movies, going from the AI assistant JARVIS to the android superhero. So, his loving words weren’t surprising.

The compliments didn’t stop with Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU family as stars from other RDJ-helmed projects posted a nice comment. Sweet Tooth’s Dania Ramirez couldn’t let the anniversary post pass her by without saying something. Ramirez left congratulatory well wishes, saying:

Congrats 😍 ❤️

While she didn’t work directly with the two-time Oscar nominee, Ramirez did get to interact with Downey Jr. and his wife since he was a producer on the Netflix graphic novel adaptation. However, it seemed like the Jumanji: The Next Level star witnessed the Downeys’ longstanding devotion in real-time.

Even Robert Downey Jr.’s close Hollywood friends jumped at the chance to celebrate the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. His longtime friend Sean Hayes didn’t miss out on the anniversary congratulations. The Will and Grace alum wrote on RDJ’s post:

THE best. Scotty and I love you both as much as you love each other. Is that weird? ❤️

Given Hayes and Downey Jr.’s joke-filled friendship, it was no surprise that the Tony winner questioned his and his husband’s unadulterated love for the Hollywood power couple. He’s witnessed firsthand the couple’s enduring relationship over the years. The two actors shared the screen in RDJ’s poignant documentary Sr. about his late auteur father Robert Downey Sr.

As Robert and Susan Downey celebrate 18 years of wedding bliss, you can join in by watching the producing partners’ multiple projects, including the Sherlock Holmes franchise, on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The Hollywood couple has multiple projects lined up, including the HBO miniseries The Sympathizer. Until these projects are released, you can watch RDJ in the blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer currently in theaters.