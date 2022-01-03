Jeremy Renner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Absolutely Won’t Re-watch

Jeremy Renner has spent more than a decade playing Marvel’s go-to archer Hawkeye. He’s been in practically every Marvel film since popping up in 2011’s Thor with some exceptions. As an original Avenger, Renner has witnessed the MCU’s evolution as other Avengers have come and gone. Experiencing such changes has led to the Hawkeye star being sensitive about the past. The actor opened up about which Marvel movie won’t be on his re-watch list anytime soon.

The release of Hawkeye on Disney+ proved Jeremy Renner is as integral to the MCU as his film debut. But being one of the last OG Avengers has caused the Hurt Locker star to take on a bigger role with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans gone. While other stars would relive those times by re-watching old MCU movies, Renner isn’t into it as much, especially with one specific movie. The Hawkeye star revealed to BBC Radio his reason for not re-watching the Infinity Saga finale, Avengers: Endgame.

I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and weeping, and it was a lot to do. I'll never watch that again; it was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we're laughing. It's amazing, we were like audience members and that was awesome to experience. I mean, that was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.

Given the changes the MCU experienced after the Infinity Saga finale, it’s understandable for the MCU star to avoid the film. Not only did the movie mean the end of the influential cycle but RDJ, ScarJo and Chris Evans saying goodbye to Marvel and the Avengers. For Renner, it was more personal, having shared the big screen with them for almost a decade. He channeled fans’ feelings about the deaths of Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers in Endgame. At least Jeremy Renner got to share those special moments with them at the premiere.

The bond between the MCU family has been on display in recent months. As Marvel celebrated a decade of success, Robert Downey Jr. got smushy about the end of his time as Iron Man. Of course, he shouted out his fellow Avengers as well as Samuel L. Jackson in a heartfelt thank-you note. RDJ even gave Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and original James Rhodes Terrance Howard a special shoutout. So, working on Endgame appeared to be an emotional affair for all involved.

While the Avengers finale might not be on Renner’s watchlist, it appears his time in the MCU isn’t done yet. Viewers can see Jeremy Renner become Hawkeye once again in the miniseries, which is currently streaming on Disney+. While you’re there, you can view Avengers: Endgame to relive the joy and sadness.