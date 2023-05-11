Karen Gillan And Chris Pratt Spill The ‘Secret’ For Getting Through Nebula Makeup Sessions While Filming Marvel Movies

Karen Gillan has not only been in six Marvel movies to date, including Marvel’s latest hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , she’s been blue the entire time, which is no easy feat. The actress behind Nebula has previously revealed that the process can take four hours to complete, so what the heck does she do while she’s becoming the space assassin? Her longtime secret has been revealed.

When CinemaBlend hosted a hilarious game of trivia with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast , the stars were asked which cast member is the best sport in the makeup chair. It was just about unanimous that it's Karen Gillan, which, as Chris Pratt revealed, is because she loves to use that time to catch up on reality TV. Check out the CinemaBlend clip:

Pratt shared that Karen Gillan loves sitting in the makeup chair because it's her time to get all caught up with Vanderpump Rules and other reality TV shows, we can imagine. The actress then took to her Instagram to write this in response to giving the makeup chair badge of honor:

(Image credit: Instagram/Karen Gillan)

Looks like her secret is out! Like so many, Karen Gillan has been caught in the very fun clutches of reality television. Particularly, she loves the Bravo spinoff from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that has been on for a decade and has two other spinoffs to its name as well. When it comes to reality TV, it does always seem like there’s more of it, making it Gillan’s go-to activity while she becomes a Marvel character!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is among the new Marvel movies of the year. It was released in theaters last weekend to high acclaim from audiences and critics alike. It could very well be the final outing for Karen Gillan’s Nebula, whom she debuted as in the first Guardians movie back in 2014. Considering the actress has been going blue in the makeup chair for the likes of a decade, when the series first began, I’d imagine she’s all caught up in the reality series for a long time.