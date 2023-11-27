Ke Huy Quan Shared The Fun Goonies Easter Egg Marvel’s Creative Team Worked Into Loki, And I Love This So Much

Ke Huy Quan has found himself in an interesting position of having become a pretty popular star in two different eras -- but with a significant gap in between. Most remember him as one of the child stars of The Goonies and from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. But now, fans also know him as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to Loki. But in one case, two sides of his resume collided in a sweet way, as it turns out the MCU show included a really fun easter egg that references Goonies.

Ke Huy Quan posted an image to Instagram of his adult self with his new Data Utility Belt, an item that was made for him and that he wore during a scene as Ouroboros during Loki. It’s a reference to a similar device that he wore in Goonies, which contains a couple of the different gadgets he uses in the film.

I certainly didn’t notice this easter egg but I’m sure lots of people did. It’s a pretty cool little reference, not only to the beloved 80s film but to James Bond, Data’s hero. Ke Huy Quan has also spoken about the "cosmic connection" that Loki made with that franchise. As it turns out, some of the series was filmed on a soundstage named for Roger Moore, and that factoid makes for yet another sweet link between the Marvel show and the massive spy franchise.

The actor jokes that we should go back and watch all of Season 2 of Loki again if we want to find the belt. That’s as good a reason as any, and most people probably won’t need that sort of encouragement. Of course, the more views the show gets, the more likely it will be that Disney does continue the story, so perhaps Quan is looking to ensure his career prospects for the future. Plus, it sounds like he had a lot of fun on the show as well.

His character, O.B., was clearly a fan favorite during this latest stretch of the Tom Hiddleston-led show. The question, of course, is if we’ll ever see the intelligent scientist again. Literally, anything is possible in the MCU. Even death isn’t a total hindrance, but Loki’s Season 2 ending certainly left the former God of Mischief in a strange place, and anybody associated with him is in an equally strange position at this point.

What does seem clear is that we will be seeing a lot more of Ke Huy Quan again, whether it’s in the MCU or elsewhere. Between his Oscar-worthy role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and now his major franchise role, he’s in as much demand as ever. And wherever we end up seeing him, it seems like’s there a decent chance that references to both Indiana Jones and Goonies won’t be far behind him.

