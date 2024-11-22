Kevin Feige Offers Hope About The Future Of Two Ill-Fated Superhero Teams And I’m Shocked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to projects hitting both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have taken notice as a handful of projects failed to meet expectations. When asked about the upcoming Marvel movies, Kevin Feige offered hope about the future of two ill-fated superhero teams and I’m shocked.

The MCU has been in an interesting place post-Avengers: Endgame, and there have been some peaks, valleys, and even full on box office bombs like The Marvels. Some other projects that struggled include The Inhumans show and Eternals. When speaking about these titles to CinePop at D23 Brasil, Kevin Feige offered a surprisingly hopeful message, saying:

We're very proud of [Eternals] and that cast was incredible, we'd be lucky to get any of them back at some point. And Inhumans, you know, we had a cameo of Black Bolt in [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness, and we'll see where, if and when, they return.

There you have it. While these two projects are somewhat infamous among the MCU fandom, it sounds like Feige is open to connecting them into future plans for the shared universe. We'll just have to wait and see if/when that might occur.

Fans have spent a few years wondering if Eternals was going to get a sequel, especially considering how large in scope its narrative was. Back in July, Feige confirmed there was no plans for another Eternals movie. But now he says he was proud of Chloé Zhao's film and would like to follow-up with the group of characters sometime down the line. But when?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Eternals' ending seemingly had big consequences for the MCU as a whole, but most of those storylines haven't been followed up on in the years since. That includes the corpse of Tiamut's half-formed body sticking out of the ocean, as well as the arrival of Arishem, who took away half of the team for judgement. Then there's the credits scene with Kit Harrington, who hasn't been seen since.

The Inhumans came before Disney's TV shows started living on Disney+, and failed to hit. That's why fans were so shocked when Black Bolt appeared in Doctor Strange 2 as a member of The Illuminati. Unfortunately he was promptly killed by the Scarlet Witch.

So when might the Inhumans and Eternals return? While they're not getting their own projects in the MCU anytime soon, a possible choice could be The Russo Brothers' pair of Avengers movies. Starting with Avengers: Doomsday, it's expected that the projects will lean into the multiverse. And as such, just about anything is possible.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.