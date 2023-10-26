Kevin Feige Has A Take On The Marvels That I’d Never Really Thought About Before, But Makes So Much Sense

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phases Four and Five have included both movie projects and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . The next upcoming Marvel movie is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which will be here before we know it. Kevin Feige has a take on The Marvels that I’d never really thought about before, but it makes so much sense.

The Marvels is directed by filmmaker Nia DaCosta, who previously helmed the Candyman reboot and more. Fans are eager to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel return to the big screen, paired with two fellow heroes. DaCosta recently spoke to ET about her MCU debut, and shared a comment Feige made about the movie that I hadn’t really rapped my head around before. In her words:

When I took this job, he casually was like, 'You know, Nia, this is basically a sequel to five things: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel,' and I was like, 'I didn't think about that.’

Talk about a mic drop moment. Suddenly the stakes for The Marvels feels super high, considering how many projects it’s connected to. And I’m eager to see how DaCosta and company juggle all the stories that it’s continuing in the forthcoming blockbuster.

While it’s not exactly an Avengers movie, The Marvels is set up to be a major crossover moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Namely because it’ll continue the narrative of so many projects including shows like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion. While we patiently wait for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to get back together, The Marvels might end up being a team of their own.

The Marvels (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Nia DaCosta Writer: Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karsik Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Aston Release Date/Platform: November 10th in theaters.

Part of why Kevin Feige’s comments are so mind blowing is because The Marvels ’ runtime is actually the shortest in the entire MCU. So despite how many stories Nia DaCosta’s Marvel movie is connected to, she didn’t let it slow down her movie’s pace or make it overly long. Considering how fans have complained about the long runtime of projects like Eternals , this is no doubt a welcome change. Especially for those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order . And I’m eager to see how the new MCU flick manages to cover so much narrative ground during that time.

