Kevin Feige Shared An Update On Blade Following Its Various Delays, And I Honestly Appreciate His Comments

Of all the upcoming Marvel movies , there’s one that’s arguably been gestating longer than the others. The Blade reboot – starring Mahershala Ali – was announced in July 2019 and, since then, the project has been hit with various delays for one reason or another. A number of fans have been eager for updates on the Daywalker’s next solo film, and producer Kevin Feige just provided an update. Some people who read the exec’s sentiments may be left wanting more, though I honestly appreciate the comments he shared.

What Did Kevin Feige Have To Say About The Blade Movie?

The head of the Disney-owned Marvel Studios was present at the company’s D23 Brazil expo this weekend, during which he showed off some of his company’s upcoming productions. Amid the festivities, he also took some time to speak with Brazilian outlet Omelete , with which he shared details on his company’s release schedule for TV shows and movies, Miles Morales and more. When the seemingly troubled vampiric superhero movie was mentioned, the filmmaker was diplomatic, conveying his dedication to the film and its star:

We are committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU.

This Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s road to the big screen has definitely been long. After it was announced in 2019, Bassam Tariq was hired as director around September 2021. The reboot would later receive a new director in the form of Yann Demange, who was hired in November 2022 after Tariq exited the project due to scheduling issues. But, in June 2024, Demange left, marking another setback for the film . All the while, various writers – from Watchmen’s Stacy Osei-Kuffour to Black Widow’s Eric Pearson – have been brought in.

Despite all of that, Kevin Feige seems to be staying upbeat in regard to the movie’s development. Yes, someone could definitely argue that he’s merely being a good executive trying to keep fans’ hopes alive, and that’s certainly valid. However, I’m not disappointed in what he said.

Anyone who’s followed Marvel Studios over the years knows that the company does indeed make an effort to keep fans up to date on what they’re cooking up. They definitely did that in a big way this past summer when announcing that the fifth Avengers film had been retitled Doomsday and that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU in the role of Doctor Doom. While updates may not come as quickly as we desire them, I truly believe Marvel would and will inform the public if there's a major change with Blade, which is currently not on Disney’s company-wide release schedule.

On top of that, Kevin Feige has more than proven himself to be a fan, so I believe he’s devoted to making this movie happen. I may come off as a naive optimist in this case, which is fair, but I’m willing to give Feige, Mahershala Ali and co. the benefit of the doubt. I mean, given that they’ve stuck with the production this long, they must see the potential of it. And, let’s be honest, if they succeed, the House of Mouse could have a top-tier horror-action franchise on its hands.

While you wait for news on the movie, stream the original Blade movies, which star Wesley Snipes. You can also see Snipes reprise his role as the character in Deadpool & Wolverine.