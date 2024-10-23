New Marvel Rumor Is Huge For Horror Fans And May Explain Why Blade Just Got Delayed Again

It’s kind of crazy how the rundown of upcoming 2025 movies has changed for the MCU. As Blade has been delayed yet again , the long in development reboot starring Mahershala Ali feels like it’s never going to happen at this point. At least, that’s how some may have taken the news before a new, and very promising Marvel rumor surfaced in the wake of that news. Apparently, there may be a very good explanation for why the Daywalker’s return has been postponed, and it could be huge for fans of horror in the MCU.

Another Marvel Project May Be Behind Blade’s Removal From The 2025 Schedule

Per rumblings coming from internet scooper Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie ), Blade may have been shelved for the moment to make way for another project that’s been whispered about with recent intensity. That potential film is, of course, the team-up adventure Midnight Sons, which is apparently being “fast-tracked” and already hunting for a director to head up the project.

What makes this rumor even more interesting is that there have been some other clues to why this sort of scheduling switcheroo may have happened in the first place. During the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, own Sean O’Connell was on hand to grab Kevin Feige’s recent update on Blade , which stated that “Sometimes you need that magic thing that falls into place.” It wouldn’t be a total surprise for Midnight Sons to be that speculated “magic thing,” as this isn’t the first we’ve heard of the production.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another Daniel Richtman scoop (via ComicBook.com ) alleged that Fantastic Four: First Steps composer Michael Giacchino was in the running for helming duties. That would make absolute sense considering his success with the Marvel horror special Werewolf by Night, as well as his prior experience with the MCU machinery as a frequent musical contributor. Speaking of which, the existence of that project brings up another huge point as to why Midnight Sons could be just the thing to set up Blade for future success.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Why Midnight Sons Could Be Huge For Fans Of MCU Horror

The Midnight Sons crew has been known to be composed of Marvel horror icons like Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, and Blade, all serving as a supernatural flavored fighting force. In other words, it’s basically the MCU’s Justice League Dark, with a collection of darker themed superheroes who are just waiting to get into mischief you might not find in a PG-13 movie.

Seeing as Blade already has an R-rating , and Deadpool & Wolverine turned that former no-go into a record breaking path for the future, a more mature skewing storyline could take center stage. Serving audience members who’ve been more into Terrifier than Ant-Man in recent years, the bloodletting and F-bombs could fly freely, and potentially even make for a Halloween tradition the MCU can earmark on its annual calendar.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What’s more, some of the projects that seem like loose threads in Marvel Studios’ past can finally pay off. This is where Michael Giacchino’s directing experience would once again come in handy, as this picture could become the potential Werewolf by Night follow-up we’ve all been dreaming of. Also, Oscar Isaac’s wishes to return to Moon Knight make for another promising building block for a frightful future in Marvel’s cinematic canon.

Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for mixing it up with its team rosters, the Midnight Sons already has some promising figures established to form its foundation. And as the report cited above noted, Mahershala Ali could make an effective entrance with his Blade that’d be similar to that of Chadwick Boseman’s Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War.

It a hypothesis that'd most likely help in jump starting Eric Cross Brooks' big screen resurgence. A fresh perspective via a starter adventure could cut through the slog of numerous script revisions that have taken place, as well as revive interest in other Marvel Studios properties that haven't seen much love as of late.