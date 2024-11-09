Kevin Feige Just Revealed Marvel’s Strategy For Balancing TV Shows And Movies After 2025, And As An MCU Fan, I Really Dig It

Marvel Studios has been releasing a high volume of content since 2021, as the company has not only cranked out films but also a number of TV series as well. That’s led to some relatively jam-packed years filled with content. That was overwhelming for a number of fans, and I honestly felt the same. More recently, though, Marvel has seemingly been making efforts not to avoid such a back-up, and studio head Kevin Feige just revealed the company’s strategy for balancing big-and-small screen releases after 2025 and, as a fan, I really dig it.

What Did Kevin Feige Say About Film And TV Releases For The Years Following 2025?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four (which was praised by some and criticized by others) featured a considerable number of entries. In 2021, the studio released four movies and five TV shows. 2022 wasn’t as heavy with content, though it still included three MCU-set series and three movies. And, as for 2023 and 2024, they range in terms of content as well. 2025 is set to be a massive year for the MCU brand, so it’s fair to wonder what the release strategy for content will be for upcoming Marvel movies and shows moving forward.

Amid Disney’s D23 Brazil event, Kevin Feige spoke with Omelete and shared some sweet details regarding the MCU’s future. Talk eventually turned to the manner in which the Disney-owned company plans to drop content over the next few years. Based on Feige’s comments, fans shouldn’t expect an overabundance of titles to drop per calendar year:

I think it's safe to say that we're back to a normal rhythm, more or less. In the past, we had four movies and four series a year, and I think we're going to go down to two movies, three series - but that won't be the case for 2025, specifically. It's just that we've been working on these titles for a long time, and they just happen to be ready to release now. We're very excited.

What the super producer described above is definitely a stark change from what franchise devotees have seen over the last several years. Of course, as he also mentioned, 2025 will be an exception to that. As it stands, six shows and three movies will be released over that 12-month period, including the upcoming Thunderbolts* as well as the long-gestating Ironheart . So those who have relished the years of constant MCU content drops may want to enjoy this coming year to the fullest.

Why I’m Pleased With Marvel’s Strategy Of Balancing TV Shows And Movies Moving Forward?

I’ve been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man flew into theaters back in 2008, and I’ve enjoyed a lot of the films and TV shows that have been released in recent years. However, as a fan, I've even found myself overwhelmed by the glut of content that’s been released since 2021. So I’m totally down with the company opting to reduce the amount of releases they shell out per year. With three shows and two movies a year, the titles will not only be fewer but (theoretically) better spaced out as well.

What I can appreciate is that Kevin Feige has been honest about the “overabundance” of Marvel projects and how he and his collaborators have sought to curb their output. Here’s hoping that this leads to a less overwhelming – yet still varied – slate of content for forthcoming Marvel TV shows and films as time goes on.

In the meantime, fans can stream the Marvel movies in order as well as the smattering of TV shows using a Disney+ subscription .