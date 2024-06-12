Marvel’s Blade Reboot Has Hit Yet Another Setback, And I’m Getting Worried We’ll Never See Mahershala Ali Kill Vampires

It’s been nearly five full years since Mahershala Ali was announced to be playing Blade at San Diego Comic-Con, and yet we’re still waiting for him to make his onscreen Marvel Cinematic Universe debut following his voice cameo in Eternals. Although Blade is still rests in the Phase Six slate of upcoming Marvel movies, the project has suffered numerous setbacks over the years. Now yet another one has been revealed, and it’s getting to the point where I’m worried we’ll never see Ali’s version of Eric Brooks kill vampires.

The latest update on Blade’s progress comes from The Wrap, which reports that director Yann Demange has departed the reboot. The outlet starts that his exit happened “a while ago” and that it was “entirely amicable.” An unnamed insider also said that “getting Blade right is much more important than getting the film out.” As such, it doesn’t sound like Blade will begin filming this summer as previously indicated.

On the one hand, it’s good that that Blade isn’t being rushed out, with Marvel Studios giving writer Eric Pearson enough time to make his screenplay the best product possible. On the other hand, it’s somewhat baffling to me that there have been so many obstacles to getting this reboot off the ground. After all, Blade already showed off his cinematic chops when Wesley Snipes portrayed the character from 1998 to 2004. Why is it so difficult to get an MCU-set Blade off the ground?

More to come…