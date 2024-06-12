Marvel’s Blade Reboot Has Hit Yet Another Setback, And I’m Getting Worried We’ll Never See Mahershala Ali Kill Vampires
This project can't catch a break.
It’s been nearly five full years since Mahershala Ali was announced to be playing Blade at San Diego Comic-Con, and yet we’re still waiting for him to make his onscreen Marvel Cinematic Universe debut following his voice cameo in Eternals. Although Blade is still rests in the Phase Six slate of upcoming Marvel movies, the project has suffered numerous setbacks over the years. Now yet another one has been revealed, and it’s getting to the point where I’m worried we’ll never see Ali’s version of Eric Brooks kill vampires.
The latest update on Blade’s progress comes from The Wrap, which reports that director Yann Demange has departed the reboot. The outlet starts that his exit happened “a while ago” and that it was “entirely amicable.” An unnamed insider also said that “getting Blade right is much more important than getting the film out.” As such, it doesn’t sound like Blade will begin filming this summer as previously indicated.
On the one hand, it’s good that that Blade isn’t being rushed out, with Marvel Studios giving writer Eric Pearson enough time to make his screenplay the best product possible. On the other hand, it’s somewhat baffling to me that there have been so many obstacles to getting this reboot off the ground. After all, Blade already showed off his cinematic chops when Wesley Snipes portrayed the character from 1998 to 2004. Why is it so difficult to get an MCU-set Blade off the ground?
More to come…
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.