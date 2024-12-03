Kid Loki Actor Shares Positive Update After '17 And Homeless' TikTok Videos Went Viral Enough To Get Actual Help
This is amazing news.
In the summer of 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe did its first big dive into the Marvel multiverse during The Multiverse Saga with Loki Season 1. Perhaps most notably, when the show’s main version of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and the Sylvie variant of the character were pruned and sent to The Void, they met numerous other variants of Asgard’s God of Mischief, including Kid Loki, played by Jack Veal. Unfortunately, Veal has been going a heartbreaking time recently, but there’s a positive update to share after his “17 and homeless” TikTok videos went viral.
In case you missed the initial news, the 17-year-old Veal shared a TikTok video earlier this week that he was living in a trailer with “smashed-in” windows in London after leaving a household that was filled with “physical violence, emotional abuse and etcetera.” Veal mentioned that he “autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis,” and he was unable to stay with his grandparents because his grandfather is terminally ill. In a follow-up video, the young actor said that he’d been unable to secure help from social services, but that’s no longer the case. Here’s what Veal announced earlier today on TikTok after his earlier videos were shared by many and spread around social media like wildfire:
This is great news for Jack Veal, who, along with his Loki stint, has appeared in TV shows like The End of the F***ing World and The Peripheral. Within just a few days, he’s gone from living on the streets to having a solid lead for finding a place to stay and getting the other care he needs. Finger crossed this works out for him, as no minor should have to find themselves in this kind of situation.
I’m also hopeful that this social media attention Veal’s gotten could lead to him getting more high profile film and TV gigs. Who knows, while the chances of seeing Kid Loki again seem slim, maybe there could come an opportunity for him to play a different character in an upcoming Marvel movie or upcoming Marvel TV show. It wouldn’t be the first time this franchise has had an actor play two different characters, plus Veal would be an adult whenever that new role came his way, so a lot of people may not even realize he’d appeared in the MCU before.
Feel free to revisit Jack Veal’s time on Loki by streaming the show with your Disney+ subscription. Otherwise, next up on the MCU’s TV slate is What If… ? Season 3, which will release its eight episodes daily starting on December 22.
Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
