Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Teases Major Changes To Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

The comic book genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. While there are countless film properties about superhero lore, franchises like Deadpool stand out as true fan favorites. It’s for this reason that the upcoming threequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . Another reason why there’s so much excitement over Deadpool 3 is the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine , and Ryan Reynolds recently teased some major changes to that clawed mutant.

For years now Reynolds and Jackman have had a faux feud , with the Waiting actor trying to entice the latter A-lister to once again take up the claws. Eventually this campaign worked, with the two friends/collaborators breaking the internet with the news that Wolverine would be back on the big screen. The actor/producer/writer spoke to ET about the upcoming blockbuster, and revealed that Logan should be behaving differently than what we’d seen throughout various X-Men movies. As he put it,

We've wanted to do this for a decade. So to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped [trying to recruit Jackman]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do.

Well, color me intrigued. Hugh Jackman spent 17 years playing Wolverine, starting with the first X-Men movie and ending with the emotional finale of Logan . But it looks like the 54 year-old actor will be able to bring something wholly unique to the table in the upcoming Deadpool threequel. Hopefully we get more specifics about this change as the project gets close to principal photography.

Ryan Reynolds’ latest comments about Deadpool 3 are no doubt going to pique the interest of fans out there. After throwing shade at the Oscar-nominated actor over their respective fitness journeys for the upcoming blockbuster , he also spoke briefly about what Wolverine will be like when he returns to the big screen. And I’m fascinated to see just how different he is this time around.

While fans are eager for any information about the third installment of the Deadpool franchise, everyone involved has been keeping their cards close to the chest. But the movie has been in active development, with two more returning characters recently confirmed : Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa and Stefan Kapičić’s Colossus. But there are still big question marks over a few other members of the cast, including Zazie Beetz’s Domino, Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Josh Brolin’s Cable.

While Wolverine’s dynamic with Wade Wilson remains to be seen, smart money says Jackman’s signature character is going be thoroughly annoyed with the fourth wall-breaking antics of the franchise’s title character. And if Deadpool 3 stays R-rated, I have to assume that Logan’s claws are going to be making mince meat out of the Merc with the Mouth.