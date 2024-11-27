Loki Season 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Tom Hiddleston’s God Of Mischief Has History With Hercules, And Now I’m Wondering What's Going On With Brett Goldstein’s Character

It’s been a little over a year Marvel fans with a Disney+ subscription saw how Loki Season 2 ended, and while it’s still far from certain if Season 3 will ever happen, that second batch of episodes is back in conversation thanks to its forthcoming physical media release. Season 2 will be able to purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray starting on December 3, and there will be an assortment of special features to parse through, including deleted scenes. One of those scenes shows how Loki goes way back with Hercules, and that in turn has me wondering when where things stand with Brett Goldstein’s take on the Greek God, who was introduced in the Thor: Love and Thunder end credits scene.

How Loki And Hercules Are Connected In The MCU

In this deleted scene that was shared by Variety, Loki is telling Owen Wilson’s Mobius about all the people who’ve said he’s a “problem” while the two men are in the Time Variance Authority’s commissary enjoying some key lime pie. Most of who he mentions are people we’ve already met in the MCU, including him amusingly mentioning Heimdall twice, as well as Donald Blake, Thor’s civilian identity in the comics and the name Loki says Thor uses when he’s on Earth. Technically that’s goes against MCU continuity since Jane Foster mentioned in the first Thor movie that Donald was her ex-boyfriend, but I’m not going to nitpick it.

Some unexpected names were also thrown in, like Absorbing Man, who was a villain on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but has never appeared in a Marvel Studios production, and Amora, who goes by Enchantress in the comics and has never been seen in the MCU. As for Hercules, Loki says he was a “big problem” for him, though didn’t provide any details. So at some point prior to 2011’s Thor, he and Hercules crossed paths, and I’d like to learn what unfolded between them.

When Are We Going To See Brett Goldstein’s Hercules Again?

Brett Goldstein, best known for playing Roy Kent on Ted Lasso and co-creating and currently recurring in Shrinking (which can also be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription), briefly appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder when his father Zeus, played by Russell Crowe, instructed him to find and kill the Asgardian God of Thunder. The 29th of the Marvel movies in order came out over two years ago, and yet there hasn’t been a whisper of Hercules since. So what’s going on with him?

If Thor 5 were one of the officially-slated upcoming Marvel movies, then it could be logically surmised he’d return there, but that’s not the case. It still remains to be seen if Chris Hemsworth will lead another Marvel movie of his own, and looking over what is on the way, the only other cinematic installments where it’d remotely make any sense for him to appear are in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. Even that feels like a stretch, but I like Brett Goldstein a lot and would like to see him get a proper platform to shine on in the MCU, especially if it leads to Hercules joining the Avengers one day. Let’s just hope what we saw in Thor: Love and Thunder doesn’t become one of those end-credits scenes that never pays off.

