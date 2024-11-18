The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently releasing new content, arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Some shows have been more popular than others, with Loki being a clear fan favorite. I Thought Loki was over on Disney+, but the latest update is good news for fans of The God Of Mischief. Let's break it all down.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have a soft spot for Tim Hiddleston's character, who has shown both his villainous and heroic side over the years. The Loki Season 2 finale made the title character into an overseer of the timelines, seemingly wrapping up the story for good. But Marvel Studios EP Brad Winderbaum recently offered some hope for more episodes. During an interview with CinePop at D23 Brasil, he was asked if there's any chance for Loki Season 3. He responded with:

There's always a chance.

There you have it. While this short and sweet answer isn't any confirmation about more Loki episodes, he didn't totally shut down the idea. Although there are some parts of the fandom who would rather see the fan favorite character back for an upcoming Marvel movie like the The Russo Brothers' mysterious Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel's live-action shows have been hit or miss in regards to how fans received them. While WandaVision and its spinoff Agatha All Along were super popular, others like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Secret Invasion failed to impress. The first two Seasons of Loki did well, so it might be risk to embark on Season 3... especially given the title character's truly epic ending.

Narratively, it feels like just about anything could happen if Loki returned for a third season on Disney+. Well, almost anything. He likely won't be having any more interactions with Kang following Jonathan Majors' firing by Marvel. While the first two seasons (plus Ant-Man 3) was setting him up as the big bad, that narrative has seemingly been dropped.

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell/Marvel Studios)

Some fans want to see more episodes of Loki simply because they want to know what's happened since he physically became what held the timelines together. In some ways it feels like he'll never be able to leave that plane again, but there are endless questions about what came next after we saw him in the Season 2 finale.

With the multiverse in play, it certainly feels like the powers that be at Marvel Studios could make any bold narrative choice they want to moving forward. That includes Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as the villainous Doctor Doom, who will presumably be a variant of Tony Stark. So why not give Loki another adventure?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.