Loki Season 2's Trailer Sets Up A Bigger Threat Than Kang The Conqueror, But Ke Huy Quan's New Character Is Here To Help

The world of Loki is a bit different from the usual constellation of upcoming Marvel movies. Time travel is the main focus, with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god breaking all sorts of rules that may have led to the current multiversal crisis. With Season 2 on its way through the 2023 TV schedule , it looks like we’re about to encounter a greater threat than Kang the Conqueror, and Ke Huy Quan’s new character is here to help!

Yes, this new Loki trailer from Marvel Entertainment is as beautiful as it sounds. Except for that whole “time slipping” thing that Loki seems to be going through. That looks quite dangerous, and painful if I’m being honest. Which is why Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) brings his new frenemy to someone he thinks he can trust, played by the Best Supporting Actor winner from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While he’s not sure he can help, Ke Huy Quan’s character certainly seems enthusiastic in his observations. Showing that he’s all in on this returning series’ charming brand of weirdness, peril, and dry humor, Quan is very at home in this world. Which is great, because again, time slipping looks to be an even greater threat than Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and his impending multiversal conquest.

Looking at what we know about Loki Season 2 , as well as this new trailer, I still have so many questions. Blame the impressive Loki poster we saw last week, as the puzzle is a little bit clearer with these images, but still very cryptic. While it feels good that the October debut date still seems to be in play, there’s even more to dig into with actual footage on the table.

Why would Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) transform into a massive version of herself to terrorize the past? What made Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) so shy to “play God” after Loki’s Season 1 finale ? Is “time slipping” the same as “glitching” in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

There's a lot of questions left in the wake of what we've just seen, and that's ok with me. Especially when there's yet another trippy looking poster to pour over in the months to come; as you can see below:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This adventurous temporal mess looks like it's going to be returning in force, and I cannot wait to dive in. Unfortunately, while Loki Season 2 is burdened with great purpose, we have to wait until its October 6th release date to get things started. So perhaps now's a good time to go back to the beginning of Tom Hiddleston's arc, and retrace those steps up until now for clues.

Whether you want to go to the past or be prepared for the future, you’re going to need a Disney+ subscription for this trip. As the first season of Loki, and all of his previous adventures in the MCU are available on that specific platform, think of it as a resourceful research tool to try and crack whatever twists are coming up.