Thor: Love And Thunder's New Image Seemingly Reveals Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman’s New Looks

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with thrilling stories being told on both the small and silver screens. And with Spider-Man: No Way Home in the rear view, the fandom is looking forward to the next highly anticipated installments in the franchise. This includes Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and a new image seemingly revealed Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s new looks.

Anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder has been steadily building, partly thanks to the inclusion of both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor. Fans can’t wait to see the latter character’s transformation, especially if it's adapting certain details from the comics. Now some art for the blockbuster has seemingly arrived online, with first glimpses at the new costumes. Check it out below,

Well, I’m interested. Both Thor and Jane look thoroughly badass in these images. While it remains to be seen if/when Taika Waititi confirms these are the official Thor: Love and Thunder looks, they certainly look like they belong within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the upcoming blockbuster feels closer than ever, especially after the New Year.



The above image comes to us from Instagram , and has also gone viral around other social media outlets. In it we see Chris Hemsworth’s hulking Avenger alongside Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. The God of Thunder’s weapons are split between the two; Thor has Stormbreaker while Jane Foster is worthy of wielding Mjolnir . But since Hela destroyed it in Ragnarok, I have to wonder how the hammer will be revived. After all, Steve Rogers seemingly returned the 2013 version back to its place in the timeline after Avengers: Endgame’s final battle.

A few things are notable in this possible Thor: Love and Thunder leak. Comic book fans will be delighted to see that Jane’s hair changes to blonde when she transforms into Mighty Thor– just as it had done in the comics. The maroon coloring on her costume is also quite striking, so we’ll have to see if these are the finished looks for Taika Waititi’s return to the MCU.

While information about Thor: Love and Thunder is fairly limited, it certainly seems like Mighty Thor is being adapted right from the page. Natalie Portman previously let slip that Jane will indeed have cancer in the upcoming movie, a complication that adds stakes to every time she transforms. And Marvel fans can’t wait to see Portman finally in the thick of the franchise’s action as a bonafide superhero .