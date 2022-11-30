Lupita Nyong’o Shares Cool Photos From The Black Panther 2 Set And It’s Almost Like We’re In Wakanda

Spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Throughout Phase Four, perhaps the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie was Black Panther 2. Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster finally released in theaters, and was a massively successful critical and box office hit . His sophomore effort in the MCU was a powerful meditation on grief, which expanded the universe in a number of fascinating ways. Nakia actress Lupita Nyong’o recently shared cool photos from the set, and it’s almost like we’re in Wakanada.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever put the women of the franchise in the spotlight, and marked the first time Lupita Nyong’o has appeared in the MCU since the original film. The movie’s mid-credits scene seemingly set up big things for her character, and the Oscar-winning actress offered fans a peek into the set over on Instagram . Check out her personal photos with the cast below,

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Do you hear that sound? It’s countless Black Panther fans out there cheering “yibambe” from the comfort of their homes. Ryan Coogler’s franchise is one of the biggest fan favorites of the entire MCU, with the passing of Chadwick Boseman only adding to the emotional weight of Wakanda Forever. And while the cast has been open about feelings of grief while filming , this photo dump by Lupita Nyongo’o shows the joy of making the movie as well.

Lupita Nyong’o shared these images from the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with her 10.2 million Instagram followers. The set of photos really shows just how beautiful and detailed the Marvel sequel’s costumes were. Although this should perhaps come as no surprise, as costume designer Ruth Carter won an Academy Award for her work on the first movie, becoming the first Black woman to win in that category ever. Carter certainly pulled out all the stops for the sequel, which featured the introduction of Namor and the deep sea world of Talokan.

One of the epic new looks introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were the super suits worn by Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Michaela Coel’s Aneka as Midnight Angels. The first photo from Lupita Nyong’o’s post featured the latter actress, who made her MCU debut in the new blockbuster. We also see a selfie with M’Baku actor Winston Duke, as well as the Dora Milaje sitting and having a break in full costume.

Nakia returned to the MCU in a big way with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially in the movie’s mid-credits scene . During that emotional scene it was revealed that she and T’Challa secretly had a son, who could potentially have a claim to the throne. We’ll just have to wait and see how this twist influences the franchise moving forward, and if/when the denizens of Wakanda return to the MCU via a crossover movie like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty . Fingers crossed we get to see them back in these epic costumes.