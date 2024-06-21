Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms When He’s Returning As Doctor Strange

With six Marvel movies under his belt, Benedict Cumberbatch has become an MCU staple as Doctor Strange. Now, as questions continue to swirl around Avengers 5 , we officially know that the British actor will be returning as the sorcerer because he confirmed it himself.

Lovingly referring to his hero as “Dr. Sparks,” Cumberbatch spoke about his time playing Doctor Strange and hinted at his future in an upcoming Marvel project , saying this during a video for Still Watching Netflix :

It’s been a pretty lovely relationship with that company ever since. I’m very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm.

Well, there you have it. We don’t know much about what’s to come in Avengers 5 because a lot was left up in the air when they dropped Jonathan Majors as Kang after he was found guilty of harassment and assault. However, we do now know that Doctor Strange will be back with the group of heroes to defeat whatever adversary is coming their way.

At the time of this writing, we really don’t know much about Avengers 5, we don’t even know if it’ll be keeping its title – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – or if it’ll change. Honestly, sometimes I wonder if Avengers 5 is even happening .

Rumors have come out that Deadpool & Wolverine’s director Shawn Levy could lead the team-up project , and it’s been claimed that it’ll feature a ton of heroes . However, when it comes to hard facts about this film, we don’t have a lot to work with.

But now, we at least know that Benedict Cumberbatch will be back as Doctor Strange!

Moving backward a bit, before the Sherlock actor confirmed that he’d be in the next Avengers film, he spoke about why he loves to play Doctor Strange. While he obviously adores portraying the character, he also noted the financial and creative benefits of being in massive movies like this, saying:

Well, I’ll be really honest about it. The joy of playing him is immense, but also the joy of playing him means I can help create and platform stories and writing and less commercial fair into being. So, he’s a gift in many, many ways in my life, as a producer, as an actor. I love playing him, he’s great fun.

I hope he continues to have fun making Avengers 5! I know I can’t wait to see Doctor Strange back on the big screen, so I’m thrilled that Cumberbatch is excited too.

Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU , and I had assumed he’d be back as part of the Avengers for this fifth team-up movie. He seems like a natural fit for the team we’re going to see next, and honestly it’d be odd if he wasn’t there.

Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about the sorcerer not being in the movie, because the man himself confirmed that he’d be reprising the role! Now, we just have to sit tight while we wait for more details about the ever-evolving Avengers 5.