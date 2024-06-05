The Next Avengers Movie Will Reportedly Feature An Insane Number Of Heroes, And I Am So In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both with theatrical movies and additional content that's streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is The Avengers 5, although the studio's plans for that crossover are a mystery. It was recently revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy might be directing the next Avengers movie, which will reportedly feature an insane number of heroes. And after years of not having big crossover events, I'm so in.

What we know about Avengers 5 is limited, especially because its apparently dropping the title The Kang Dyasty. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the Avengers movies are thrilling events, so the pressure on for the next one to deliver. And per the report by Deadline about Levy possibly directing, more than 60 MCU characters might be returning for the project. Is anyone else's head spinning?

This is a dizzying sum, but makes sense given just how many newcomers have been introduced since Avengers: Endgame. A few MCU phases have passed, with both movies and shows bringing newcomers into the fold. Add in additional characters that were teased during credits scenes like in Doctor Strange 2, and there is a huge pool of characters to pull from. Bring on the crossovers!

Only time will tell how deals are made behind the scenes, and exactly how many returning characters pop up in Avengers 5 to fight for Earth. A number of OG Avengers have departed their roles, including Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. Meanwhile, the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 offered a happy ending to the team, with only Star-Lord confirmed to be returning. But perhaps that motley crew could reunite for a threat big enough in Avengers 5.

In the report by Deadline, a number of actors' names were dropped as likely to return for the next Avengers movie, including Mark Ruffalo, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu and Tom Hiddleston. A few of these are surprising. Loki's Season 2 ending could have been the final goodbye for the God of Mischief. And with no plans for the Guardians franchise to continue, fans didn't expect Gillan's Nebula to return to soon. But she is a fan favorite character, so it might behoove Marvel to bring the Blue Meanie back. I know I'd love to see a huge group of characters unite to fight a common enemy, especially after years of solo projects.

Hopefully more information about what's coming in Avengers 5 comes sooner rather than later. With the title changed, fans are wondering if the MCU is going to drop the Kang plot line altogether after Jonathan Majors was fired. Some fans think that another actor could replace Majors as Kang, but the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest.

Avengers 5 is currently expected to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026. While we wit for more info, check the 2024 movie release dates.