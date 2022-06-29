The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the last decade and change of filmmaking. Phase Four has been a wild ride so far, and there are a number of upcoming Marvel movies that fans can’t wait to sink their teeth into. But so far it hasn’t been revealed when the X-Men will finally be making their entrance. In the meantime, some Marvel fan art sees The Boys’ Anthony Starr replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine .

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, the doors were seemingly open for the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four to join the MCU . Kevin Feige has been keeping his cards close to the chest regarding when this might happen, although Patrick Stewart’s role in Doctor Strange 2 was seemingly the first step. A number of names have been tossed around by fans for the next Wolverine (including Starr’s co-star Karl Urban ), and now we can imagine what Homelander from The Boys might look like with claws. Check it out below, courtesy one digital artist’s Instagram :

I mean, how awesome is that? Anthony Starr is a truly terrifying presence as Homelander in The Boys, and comic book fans would no doubt be delighted to see him actually step up as a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Hugh Jackman has some very big shoes (and claws) to fill, Starr certainly looks like he could pull it off in this image.

The above fan art comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist named Aitesam Farooq. Their art account has 198k followers, thanks to the detailed and glorious fan art that he’s known for posting. This art brings fan theories and castings to life, including what Anthony Starr might look like in Wolverine’s signature yellow costume. Bring on the mutants in the MCU, you cowards!

In the image, The Boys’ Anthony Starr is rocking a comic book accurate appearance as Wolverine. He’s got the hero’s signature pointy hairdo, which was also worn by Hugh Jackman throughout his tenure as the clawed hero. But Jackman never actually rocked the yellow suit, despite a few teases about the costume coming throughout the years. The image also shows Starr rocking some bullet wounds, which Wolverine’s healing abilities are making quick work of.

As previously mentioned, moviegoers have been waiting years for the X-Men to finally factor into the Marvel Cinematic Universes. While the term “mutant” hasn’t been uttered just yet, there have been a few connections to the beloved team of outcasts. Namely because Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff was finally crowned the Scarlet Witch, and because Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for who might play the X-Men in the shared universe, that’s the million dollar question.