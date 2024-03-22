Marvel’s Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Hold Back On Criticism Of Superhero Genre ‘You Can Only Make So Many Good Ones'
Gwyneth Paltrow played Pepper Potts in the MCU, and she' got some honest thoughts about the superhero genre.
The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. with Marvel studios putting out blockbuster movies as well as additional content that's available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was there at the MCU's start in Iron Man, and some fans are still hoping she'll reprise her role as Pepper Potts in an upcoming Marvel movie. Paltrow recently didn't hold back her criticism of the genre, saying "you can only make so many good ones."
Despite appearing so many times as Pepper, it's no secret that the Oscar-winning actress has a unique relationship to the genre. Paltrow famously forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and isn't the superfan that so many of us are. While appearing on Hot Ones, she offered her perspective on the massively expensive superhero genre, saying:
There you have it. It looks like Paltrow isn't too happy with how the comic book genre has influenced the film industry as a whole. Luckily for her, Paltrow is mostly retired these days, instead focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop. Still, her perspective is key as someone who has spent so many years as a film star.
Those of us who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know there has been concern over superhero fatigue. Since various studios have their own cinematic universe, there is a ton of new comic book projects coming to theaters at any point. And as Paltrow points out, it's hard for these projects to stand out as something wholly original.
Paltrow's criticism of the genre comes as the MCU has been struggling at the box office. After the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame, the shared universe has failed to meet that same success. Both Eternals and Ant-Man 3 were box office disappointments, and The Marvels has become the lowest grossing MCU film ever.
It should be interesting to see what comes next for Marvel, and if Paltrow is ever convinced to pop back up as Pepper Potts. For her part, the actress only seems interested if it includes more work with Robert Downey Jr.. And indeed, there are rumors that the OG Avengers could be back for a new project.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. For now check out the 2024 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Connie Lee
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley