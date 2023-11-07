Gwyneth Paltrow's ‘Retired’ From Acting, But Iron Man Fans Should Love Her Comments About How Robert Downey Jr. Could Reel Her Back In

If you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order, you know how integral Gwyneth Paltrow was to the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Pepper Potts actress declared her retirement from acting , but her recent comments will surely send ripples of excitement through the House of Ideas fandom. According to the Goop founder, if anything would get her suited back up for the slate of upcoming Marvel movies , it would be Robert Downey Jr.

According to a recent report by Variety , Marvel Studios has allegedly been in a bit of a tailspin due to a string of high-profile underperforming movies and television shows, leading to discussions of bringing back the original team of Avengers , including the beloved Tony Stark, despite his emotional story conclusion. During a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, the Se7en vet hinted at a potential comeback to the silver screen. Her inspiration for a return? None other than her Iron Man co-star. She expressed:

Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job. But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.

Retirement Revelation

Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned since the early '90s, garnered fame with her Oscar-winning role in Shakespeare In Love (1996). Her star status persisted, from Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her role in her husband Brad Falchuk's The Politician. Nevertheless, she's now primarily known as the face of Goop, marking a notable shift in her career.

In a recent interview leading up to the premiere of her Netflix series , The Goop Lab, Paltrow opened up about her departure from acting. When asked if she'd ever return to the performance world, her response to Bazaar was unequivocal: "Literally never—nev-er." She further explained her decision, citing burnout from the demanding pace of the film industry.

Changing Priorities

Paltrow's choice to step back from acting was well-considered and motivated by her personal life. During this time, her focus shifted to raising her family and developing her lifestyle brand, Goop. While she found more minor roles in projects like Country Strong, Contagion, Thanks for Sharing, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), her primary attention shifted elsewhere.

Over the past few years, it has become increasingly clear that acting has taken a back seat in her life. There have been some lighthearted instances where she forgot about her fellow MCU co-stars , or couldn't recall Samuel L. Jackson's Marvel character .She also had a viral moment on Jon Favreau's The Chef Show when she didn't realize she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming .

The Rare Exception

The Emma star hinted that while acting wasn't her central focus anymore, she wasn't ruling it out entirely. She acknowledged that returning might be challenging, but her recent comment suggests that Downey could be the rare exception that might tempt her back. Disney likely hopes audiences, like Paltrow, will be drawn back to the big screen by the magnetic charisma of the Iron Man megastar.