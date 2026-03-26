That Time Ryan Coogler Encountered Kevin Feige And Robert Downey Jr. At An Iron Man Event Before He Was Even Famous

In 2013, Ryan Coogler made his filmmaking debut with Fruitvale Station. It kicked off a professional career that delivered him his first Academy Award earlier this month, winning the Best Original Screenplay category for his work on Sinners. But five years before Fruitvale Station’s release, and 10 years before he delivered Black Panther to the world, Coogler wasn’t anywhere close to being famous. And yet, he still had an interesting encounter with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. at an Iron Man event.

Ryan Coogler recalled this while speaking with Feige and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at the dedication celebration for USC’s Kevin Feige Division of Film & Television Production for its School of Cinematic Art (via THR). This is the same event where Feige talked about the last time he saw Chadwick Boseman, and earlier in the evening, Coogler wound the clock back further to talk about when he saw Iron Man during its opening weekend at Hollwood’s Arclight. At one point, he left to use the bathroom, but then was locked out of the theater by security because they were making way for three special guests to appear ahead of the screening:

I see Feige, I see Downey, I see Jon [Favreau], and they had Stark Industry jackets and shit.

Don’t worry, Ryan Coogler was able to get back into the theater. Frankly, if I was in his shoes and had been kept out, I’d have been mad about missing out on not just seeing Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Feige and director Jon Favreau, but also not getting to see one of the biggest summer blockbusters of 2008. But thankfully Coogler avoided that and had a good time watching Downey entertain the audience and Iron Man itself:

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It was magic. And it was my first semester at film school. I had just moved to L.A. And I thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’

Less than a decade later, Ryan Coogler would find himself following in Jon Favreau’s footsteps in directing a Marvel movie. Following the success of Creed in 2015, Coogler was tapped to helm Black Panther, which pushed Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa to center stage after he was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. He then returned for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but his original plans for the sequel needed to be overhauled following Boseman’s death. So Letitia Wright’s Shuri inherited the Black Panther mantle, and we’ll see her back in action when Avengers: Doomsday arrives to the 2026 movies schedule.

Looking further ahead into the future, Ryan Coogler is turning his attention next to Black Panther 3, and Sinners actor Delroy Lindo has expressed interested in being added to the cast. The threequel doesn’t have a release date on the upcoming Marvel movies slate yet, but MCU fans can look forward to Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters on July 31 ahead of Doomsday’s December release.