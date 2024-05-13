Okay, Marvel Got Me Chuckling With Latest Title Change For WandaVision's Agatha Spinoff, But What's Actually Happening Here?

MCU fans have been waiting what feels like centuries for Marvel’s bewitching WandaVision spinoff centering on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness , though in reality it’s been roughly two and a half years since the follow-up news first surfaced . In that time, the darkly comedic project has gone through a number of sporadic title changes, to the point where I started to speculate that Mephisto was to blame . It seemed like those alterations stopped once Agatha was settled on, but the studio shared a baffling (and hilarious) new update that can’t possibly be real.

With updates few and far between for Agatha Harkness’ return for fans with Disney+ subscriptions , Marvel Studios’ X page no doubt turned more than a few heads when the following title imagery was shared for the upcoming Marvel TV show.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios X)

The presumably non-confirmed title of Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe is obviously a punny riff on the C.S. Lewis fantasy classic The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first novel in the Chronicles of Narnia series. And for what it's worth, it's a spot-on title that doesn't do any "lying" on its own, since Agatha's clothing choices are pretty solid.

Still, that's hardly a legitimate title for a TV show, even at a point when such lengths are sometimes needed to stand out in such an over-saturated crowd. Marvel isn't exactly known for being extremely clever with title choices, mostly opting to name things after the characters involved. Even as thematically relevant as WandaVision is as a moniker, it was still just Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's character names jammed together.

Which is part of what's made this whole Agatha journey so curious, since the single-word title plays far more squarely into Marvel's nomenclature playbook than any of the subtitles previously revealed. Not that "House of Harkness" or "Coven of Chaos" are so wildly out there, especially given the patterns of alliteration, but it's all a step above such dryly stated titles as Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It's kind of impossible at this point to know whether any of those choices were meant to be taken seriously, or if the name of the show really has been Agatha all along. But considering those last three words were the title of that WandaVision bop that revealed one of the season's big twists, I think it's probably safe to assume that's the case here as well. Unless it isn't.

The Discovery of Agatha's Escape From Witch Mountain and the Sorcerer's Stone, or probably just Agatha, is set to debut on Disney+ at some point in the near or distant future, hopefully as part of the 2024 TV schedule. In the meantime, I'm hoping that the actual title somehow gets confirmed, and is a major plot point, within the narrative of Deadpool & Wolverine.