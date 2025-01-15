Marvel Just Got Looped Into Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Legal Drama, And Deadpool And Wolverine Is Involved

It Ends With Us’ time in theaters ended months ago, but the 2024 movie continues to be talked about in the entertainment industry, and not because it can be streamed with a Netflix subscription. Since last month, legal drama has been unfolding between Blake Lively, the movie’s lead actress and one of its producers, and director Justin Baldoni, which, among other things, includes Lively filing a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexual harassment and causing her emotional distress. Now Marvel has been looped into this messy situation, and it involves Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order.

As shared by Variety, Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s lawyer, sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger tied to his client’s “anticipated claims” against Lively and her husband/Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, among others. The letter specifically requests Marvel “preserve all relevant documents and data with regards to Baldoni.” The reason this is happening is because Freedman believes that the Nicepool variant of Wade Wilson from Deadpool & Wolverine was mocking Baldoni in a specific sequence.

Said sequence saw Nicepool making comments like, “Where in God’s name is the intimacy coordinator?!” and “It’s ok, I identify as a feminist,” as well as complimenting Ladypool, who was voiced by Blake Lively, for getting back into shape after giving birth. There were already fans who thought Nicepool was poking fun at Justin Baldoni, but now Bryan Freedman’s litigation hold letter is requesting that Disney and Marvel to preserve “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character” as well as “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool.’” Additionally, the letter states that the studio needs to retain “all documents relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni through the character of ‘Nicepool.’”

But it’s not just Deadpool & Wolverine that’s cited in this letter. It’s alleged that Ryan Reynolds has a feud with director Tim Miller, who helmed the first Deadpool movie, akin to what’s erupted between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. It’s no secret that Reynolds and Miller creatively clashed while making the 2016 superhero movie, resulting in the latter not returning for Deadpool 2. The letter instructs Disney to save and documents or data “relating to complaints made against Ryan Reynolds by any person,” which includes Miller and the circumstances behind his departure from the Deadpool sequel,” as well as other examples of Reynolds exerting “creative control of any film project.”

Like Variety noted in its report, Justin Baldoni hasn’t sued Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds yet, but a limitation hold letter like this usually comes ahead of litigation. Furthermore, when Bryan Freedman appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show on January 7, along with saying how there was no question Nicepool “relates to Justin” because of “that hair bun,” he also shared that he intends to sue Lively and Reynolds “into oblivion.” Evidently the information Marvel Studios holds is key to Freedman’s case, so we’ll let you know if there are any major updates on this front.

Remember that you can stream Deadpool & Wolverine alongside the other two Deadpool movies with a Disney+ subscription. Fun fact, one “Gordon Reynolds” is credited as playing Nicepool in the threequel, and in the It Ends With Us credits, Lively thanked a Gordon Reynolds. Isn’t that interesting…