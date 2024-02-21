Marvel Is Making Big Changes To Its Next Avengers Movie, And I'm Shook

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, constantly releasing both movies and live-action shows that can be watched with a Disney+ subscription. But there have been some major shakeups within the universe, leading to questions about upcoming Marvel movies. It turns out that Marvel is making big changes to the net Avengers movie, and I'm shook.

It's been a number of years since the MCU has a major crossover event like Avengers: Endgame. The next chapter in that franchise was titled The Kang Dynasty, although fans have been wondering what's next given Jonathan Majors' firing as Kang. A new report by THR claims that the studio is making changes to that blockbuster, with the news reading:

Marvel dropped Majors hours after the conviction and is rewriting those movies, which will now either minimize the character or excise him entirely. The first of the new Avengers movies, due out in 2026, was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but will be getting a new title to remove the character’s name, though sources say that even before Majors’ conviction, the studio was making moves to minimize the character after Quantumania underperformed, grossing $476 million.

Is anyone else's head spinning? While there's still another Avengers movie coming, it looks like the studio is trying to distance itself from Kang for a few reasons. It's unclear if he'll still factor into the movie, but he's no longer the title character.

Obviously most folks will read this news and think that it's connected to Jonathan Majors' conviction for assault and harassment. While that does seem to be a factor, apparently this move was in process back when Ant-Man 3 failed at the box office.

Given how much stock has been put into Kang in both seasons of Loki and Ant-Man 3, news of them dropping Kang from the title of the next Avengers definitely took me by surprise. Many assumed that another actor would replace Majors as Kang and the plans would move forward, but now it feels like everything is up in the air.

While technically Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed this rumor, it makes sense that things would be up in the air for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The new Avengers movie lost its director, and now its title is reportedly changing. Hopefully we get more official information sooner rather than later.

This report didn't claim that the shared universe is dropping Kang entirely, but that the marketing campaign for the next movie won't focus on that villain. We'll have to see if the part gets recast; Colman Domingo is currently the fan favorite to take the role.

Despite the behind-the-scenes shakeup, Avengers 5 is currently expected to arrive in theaters May 1st, 2026. While we wait for more from the studio check out the 2024 movie release dates.