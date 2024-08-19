Marvel's Native American Hero Kahhori Is Getting Her Second Big Adventure After Exciting What If...? Debut, And I’m So Pumped

Marvel’s What If…? Season 2 was incredibly entertaining, as the creative team managed to spin some truly unique yarns using the fictional multiverse. For me, one particularly compelling episode was the sixth, which introduced an original character – Kahhori. The young Native American heroine ultimately played a major role in the season’s overarching narrative, and she also struck a chord with fans like myself. In the months since the character’s exciting small-screen debut, some may have wondered when she’d pop up next. Well, her second big adventure has now been set, and I’m so pumped for what’s to come!

It’s been confirmed that Kahhori is set to return via a new one-shot comic that’s set to release this year. This Marvel Voices special is titled Kahhori: Shaper of Worlds #1 and is partly being overseen by veteran writer Ryan Little, who co-created the eponymous character and penned her What If…? episode. What’s also exciting is that Indigenous writers Arihhonni “Honni” David and Kelly Lynne D’Angelo have been tapped to write the comic. And taking on artwork duties are veteran artists Jim Terry and David Cutler. Check out the cover art below:

The story will thrust the young Mohawk warrior into the 616 continuity as she follows an unnamed threat out of the sacred Sky World. Ultimately, the heroine finds herself on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen, where she must contend with her enemy’s chaotic actions. Further plot details are being kept under wraps, but it also sounds like readers can expect to see some notable guest stars pop up.

For so long now, Marvel Comics has aimed for diversity and inclusion and, in more recent years, that initiative has also seen creatives tell Native American-centered stories. This new Kahhori tale feels like an excellent way for the publisher to work towards representation. What also makes this awesome is that there’s Indigenous talent working behind the scenes. And, of course, it’ll just be great to see Kahhori again, and those who are fans of hers surely know why she’s such a great character.

Introduced in the What If…? installment “What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?,” the young lady exists in a universe where the Tesseract landed in Haudenosaunee Confederacy during pre-Colonial America. The alien artifact subsequently lands in what later known as The Forbidden Lake, which contains a portal to the aforementioned Sky World. It’s in that location that inhabitants possess superhuman abilities and immortality. Kahhori (voiced by Devery Jacobs) is teleported to the dimension by chance and gains those powers in the process. And she subsequently uses her skills to defend her home and loved ones from Spanish conquistadors.

The notion of Kahhori receiving her own standalone comic is exciting, but I’m also curious as to whether she’ll return for the upcoming What If…? Season 3 . I have a lot of wishes for the final season (which has a new head writer) of the animated show (including a certain scene involving The Watcher ). And I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hopeful that Kahhori is part of that last batch of episodes in some way. After all, given her immense power – which was exemplified when she battled Strange Supreme alongside Captain Carter – there’s a lot that can still be done with her.

But, if that doesn’t happen, I’m comforted by the fact that fans can look forward to at least one more adventure with the truly lovable protagonist. It goes without saying that the comic book realm could use fresh characters, and I’m delighted that Marvel is making use of one of its newest additions to its canon.