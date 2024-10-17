Will Marvel’s Werewolf By Night TV Special Receive A Follow-Up? Here’s What Director Michael Giacchino Says

For fans of both the MCU and the horror genre, Disney+’s Agatha All Along has been a perfect crossroads of freaky fun and Marvel magick, and has given audiences revamped reasons to follow along . That said, we’d all love to see the comic-centric studio add more spooky and scary offerings to its slate for the 2025 TV season and beyond, such as another standalone special (or more) from Gael Garcia Bernal’s Werewolf by Night . But could it happen?

That’s one of many questions fans have been asking ever since the first special aired back in October 2022, serving as the first fully black-and-white MCU project. (At least until the color version was added for those with Disney+ subscriptions .) The all-time great composer Michael Giacchino, who directed the Werewolf by Night special, spoke with Brandon Davis about his upcoming work on Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four: First Steps and other projects, and when the topic of seeing more from Bernal’s Jack Russell came up, here’s how he answered:

Where is Werewolf by Night? That’s a great question. I’m gonna ask that, too. But no, there's been a lot going on in the industry and everyone sort of recalibrating, and I think certain things had to be just put aside for the moment. We'll get there

Ah, ye olde glory days of 2022, when it seemed like a no-brainer that Kevin Feige would continue supporting MCU horror by bringing Man-Thing back to be the new leader for Avengers: Doomsday and other upcoming Marvel movies . Wait, that might have just been in my head and not what everyone else was thinking. But the general point there is, in the two years since Werewolf by Night came out, Marvel has tightened its proverbial pursestrings and became more conservative with its development slate.

We’d love to think that Deadpool & Wolverine’s mega-earnings is a sign of only good things to come all around, but the studio has been sitting on and reconfiguring a lot of upcoming TV projects as of late, from Ironheart to Eyes of Wakanda to Daredevil: Born Again . Which isn't to say those shows are being shelved or anything, but just that more discretion is being taken.

To that end, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is the only other release currently sharing the Marvel Studios Special Presentations banner with Werewolf by Night, despite the studio making it seem as if this would be a regularly occuring place to find lesser-highlighted comic favorites. Sure, there's a rumored special that was supposedly filmed to revolve around Mephisto, but given how many unproven rumors have surrounded that character, it's not safe to put all those goose eggs in basket.

I think it’s arguable-to-fair to say that horror projects aren’t at the forefront of Marvel’s interests, since Mahershala Ali’s long-awaited Blade reboot has been gestating for years without an official production start. And I'm still waiting on some kind of Ghost Rider return, especially if Diego Luna returns to the role. If they can bring Robert Downey Jr. back to play Doctor Doom, getting Luna back on a motorcycle should be child's play. (Let's get Chucky in the MCU while we're at it.)

For now, not even the first special's director has a clue of what's happening with the character, but here's hoping something changes...or transforms...on that front in the near future.