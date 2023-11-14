The Marvels’ Iman Vellani Reacts To Filming That Exciting Credits Scene
The Marvel's mid-credits scene teased big things for the future of the MCU.
Spoilers ahead for The Marvels.
The MCU has once again expanded thanks to the recent release of The Marvels, which reached #1 at the box office. The blockbuster was an exciting crossover featuring characters from both the movies and the shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. There was plenty of exciting action, and The Marvels’ mid-credits scene seemingly planted seeds for the Young Avengers to be formed. And actress Iman Vellani recently reacted to filming that thrilling tag for Nia DaCosta’s Marvel blockbuster.
In the mid-credits scene of The Marvels, we are treated to a new crossover as Ms. Marvel shows up to recruit Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a superhero team. Hardcore fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order immediately saw its connection to Iron Man’s original credits scene, where Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury revealed he was forming The Avengers. Iman Vellani spoke to THR about her response to the scene, offering:
While Vellani might be relatively new to the MCU, she’s clearly a fan herself. And as such, she wanted to nail The Marvel’s mid-credits scene, and the nod to Nick Fury. This is especially true since she worked with Samuel L. Jackson in the Marvel sequel. Spoiler alert: she crushed it.
Seeing Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop sharing the screen was definitely exciting for hardcore Marvel fans, and seemingly teased that the Young Avengers might be forming in an upcoming Marvel movie. While Marvel/Disney will likely be keeping its cards close to the chest, fan theories about the new team have already started flying around. And if Vellani didn’t know who her scene partner would be until the last minute, the studio presumably has a list of names.
Throughout Phase Four and Five, a number of new characters were introduced to the MCU, many of which are much younger than the heroes we know and love. In addition to Kate and Kamala, there’s Black Widow’s Yelena, America Chavez, Hulk’s son Skaar, and Thor’s adopted daughter Love. Hopefully we get to see these Marvel characters together sooner rather than later.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
