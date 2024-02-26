Is Marvel's Kathryn Hahn Being Clever Or Cautious By Avoiding The Word 'Fantastic' When Discussing Her New Agatha Spinoff?

Kathryn Hahn absolutely stole the show when she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Agatha Harkness on WandaVision. So it wasn’t much of a surprise when it was confirmed that she received a spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries , which we know a few details about . Nevertheless, many of the specifics are being kept under wraps, in typical MCU fashion. Hahn did recently drop a tease for the supernatural series, though and, interestingly, she was careful not to use the term “fantastic” when describing it. That has me wondering whether she was being clever or cautious when avoiding the term.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What Did Kathryn Hahn Say About Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

At this point, the Tiny Beautiful Things star is definitely a pro when it comes to keeping secrets. She did, after all, have to conceal her true role as Agatha throughout the majority of WandaVision’s run in 2021 (even though astute fans managed to figure it out early). She remained equally cagey when discussing her latest MCU venture with ET at the 2024 SAG Awards. She was still enthusiastic when sharing what little she could about the upcoming Marvel TV show and, when describing, she notably switched adjectives mid-sentence:

I wish I could tell you anything. I can tell you that it's pretty fan-- fabulous, I'm going to say that. I was going to say fantastic but then I decided to go with fabulous.

Now, on the surface, this very well could just be the typically humorous actor making a sly joke. However, upon hearing the sentiments above, some hardcore fans also might think she’s looking to avoid spoiling any potential link the show has to the forthcoming Fantastic Four movie . That particular film has garnered buzz in recent weeks due to the official announcement of the FF cast . The star also shared another interesting tease during her interview:

It's an amazing cast. I’m in awe of everyone’s work in this show and I think people are going to be surprised. I don't -- I think they're gonna think it's one way and, of course, it's gonna go a million different avenues kinda like WandaVision.

That blurb doesn’t necessarily point to any kind of connection to Marvel’s first family, yet it is still intriguing. Of course, we wouldn’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves when it comes to speculation. But it’s still worth noting that the quartet of costumed superheroes have a link to Harkness in the comics.

How Is Agatha Harkness Connected To The Fantastic Four?

Agatha’s link to the fan-favorite team goes way back to her Marvel Comics debut in the early 1970s. She was formally introduced into the canon as the tutor of Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s son, Franklin. She eventually revealed her status as a witch to the team, after she prevented the Frightful Four from kidnapping young Franklin. From that point on, she became an ally to the group.

It’s hard to say whether a connection might exist between the sorceress and the team in the MCU, and crafting one could be challenging. When fans last saw Agatha, she’d been stripped of her powers by Wanda Maximoff and had been imprisoned in her “Agnes” persona in Westview, New Jersey. Meanwhile, while few details are known about the movie, it’s believed that The Fantastic Four might be set in the 1960s .

I’m not sure what Darkhold Diaries head writer Jac Schaeffer (who returns from WandaVision) has up her sleeves, but she’s surprised viewers before. And, regardless of whether there is truly a connection between both productions, I wouldn’t expect Kathryn Hahn to associate the word “fantastic” with her show moving forward.