MCU Actor Wants To Be Recast As Doctor Doom, And I’m Sold

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both on the big screen and shows streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Because there's so much going on in the shared universe, a handful of actors have played multiple roles, such as Eternals' Gemma Chan. After being killed off, one MCU actor is hoping to be recast as Doctor Doom.

What we know about the Fantastic Four movie is limited, but many fans expect Doom to be the villain. But it's quickly becoming one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, especially since the four leading actors have been found. And since Talos was killed off during Secret Invasion, actor Ben Mendelsohn told GQ he'd like to play Doctor Doom next. In his words:

I would almost give my eyes and teeth to play Doctor Doom. I think Doctor Doom is the great unread Marvel character that could and should be done

Talk about passion. While it would have been understandable if Mendelsohn needed some space from the MCU after his various appearances as Talos, it sounds like he's ready to get back into the shared universe. But this time he wants to be a powerful villain for the Fantastic Four. And he's definitely got the acting chops to pull it off.

Now is the perfect time for the Rogue One actor to campaign to play Doctor Doom. Marvel just revealed its quartet of leading actors for Fantastic Four, so casting for the project is underway. And there's still no indication as to the movie's villain.

Indeed, Ben Mendelsohn is an actor who has played a number of villains throughout his long, successful career. He was the main antagonist of Ready Player One, as well as the evil Orson Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And since he's already used to the hours and make-up that's often required in the MCU, he would definitely be able to pull off the role of Doctor Doom in a Fantastic Four project.

As previously mentioned, a handful of MCU actors have played different roles in the shared universe. The most noteworthy is arguably Gemma Chan, who had a supporting role in Captain Marvel before starring in Eternals as Sersi. So there's precedent for Mendelsohn to play Doctor Doom if that's the studio's plan.

Ever since the MCU was formed, moviegoers have been not-so-patiently waiting for missing characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four to join in on the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties opened the door for this to happen, but it's been a long process. But with casting for Fantastic Four finally underway, their entrance into the shared universe has never felt so real.

The Fantastic Four is currently expected to hit theaters on July 25, 2025. While we wait for more casting to come through, check the 2024 movie release dates.