Destin Daniel Cretton Knows He Left Fans On One Shang-Chi Cliffhanger. He Has One Marvel Vow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen a variety of post-credits scenes introduce characters and ideas we never saw again, including Daniel Destin Cretton's Shang-Chi. The filmmaker knows fans still have questions, and recently made a vow related to his MCU debut.

Cretton had his second Marvel movie with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but there are still lingering questions about Shang-Chi's credits scenes. During an interview with The Wrap, the filmmaker brought up those scenes while discussing Brand New Day's mysterious credits sequences. In his words:

I do think it’s frustrating when these things are like left out in the open and you never see them. And Shang-Chi is one of those. It’s still hanging out there. I have every intention of answering the question.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters back in 2021, so fans have been sitting in the dark regarding its ending for years now. Luckily Daniel Destin Cretton hasn't forgotten this, and is still committed to following-up on those lingering narrative threads. Hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.

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Shang-Chi crushed at the box office, and is also one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the post-Endgame phase. Unfortunately we still haven't gotten a sequel, or answers regarding the movie's intriguing credits scene. In the same interview, the director shared his perspective on why, saying:

When you really look at what happened to the industry, at least from my perspective, it was just like everything went to shit after that. I feel like if Marvel was where it was before, we would have had maybe two sequels already. Who knows?

Simu Liu has expressed similar frustrations about not getting a sequel, but luckily the actor will reprise his role as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. Hopefully we get answers about Shang-Chi's credits sooner rather than later.

At the end of the 2021 movie, Shang-Chi and Katy are summoned by Wong after returning to San Francisco. They go through his portal and meet both Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner. The group of heroes discuss how the rings were seemingly acting as a beacon, with fans theorizing at the time that this was setting up Kang. As we know, Jonathan Majors' firing resulted in that character being dropped altogether.

There hasn't been any follow-ups to this cliffhanger, but maybe we'll get some references when Shang-Chi appears in Doomsday. Either that or w'ell have to keep waiting for a sequel.

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Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fans can re-watch Shang-Chi over on Disney+, complete with its unanswered questions.