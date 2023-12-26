Natalie Portman Talks Getting To Feel Like A Tall Person As Mighty Thor, But How 'Gross' The Prep Was To Bulk Up As Jane Foster

The fourth solo Thor movie may be one of the lowest-rated Marvel movies to date , but that doesn’t mean there isn’t much to love about the flick. For my money, one of the best things about Thor: Love and Thunder (maybe all of Phase 4) was Natalie Portman’s return as the totally ripped Mighty Thor. The Annihilation star is excellent in the role, and the internet could not get enough of Portman when she was revealed in the first looks. Honestly, the actress’s return is one of the best (ironically, maybe worst ) things about the flick. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actress dives into what made bulking up as Jane Foster so ‘gross,’ and it honestly makes a tone of sense.

In a recent Vanity Fair 's Scene Selection series interview, Natalie Portman took a trip down memory lane, revisiting key moments from her illustrious career. The Star Wars veteran actress discussed some of the unique challenges of beefing up while sharing her thoughts on the transformative experience of embodying a towering 6'3" character. As she tells it:

It’s pretty amazing, you know. You kind of feel like, ‘Oh, I guess I’ll just get to play petite women my whole life.’ And then they’re like, ‘No, you’re gonna play a 6’3” character.’ Then you watch yourself on screen, I’m like, ‘This is what it looks like to be like a big person. This is what it feels like.’

The visual impact of seeing herself as a towering figure on screen left a lasting impression, and Portman expressed a sense of awe at the experience. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the acclaimed actress as she delved into the physical preparations required for the role of the Mighty Thor . She continued:

The most surprising thing was how much you have to eat. Like it was all about like protein shakes all day, which are just so gross after a while. So it was a funny world to get an insight into.

Despite the challenges and the less-than-appetizing protein shakes, the Black Swan star remains open to stepping into the shoes of a superhero once again. When asked if she would undergo a similar transformation for any upcoming Marvel movies , Natalie responded with enthusiasm:

Oh, it was, yeah, it would be so fun to do. You get a lot of cool points with your kids when you do a superhero movie.

Being in upcoming superhero movies obviously has its perks when it comes to impressing her kids. So, the joy it brings to her family makes the intense preparation and physical demands worthwhile for the 42-year-old actress. Frankly, I’d love to see her return to wield Mjolnir, but based on the Thor 4's ending, that may be out of the realm of possibility. But, when it comes to comic book movies, never say never.