Natalie Portman Talks Getting To Feel Like A Tall Person As Mighty Thor, But How 'Gross' The Prep Was To Bulk Up As Jane Foster
Yeah, that does sound pretty gross.
The fourth solo Thor movie may be one of the lowest-rated Marvel movies to date, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t much to love about the flick. For my money, one of the best things about Thor: Love and Thunder (maybe all of Phase 4) was Natalie Portman’s return as the totally ripped Mighty Thor. The Annihilation star is excellent in the role, and the internet could not get enough of Portman when she was revealed in the first looks. Honestly, the actress’s return is one of the best (ironically, maybe worst) things about the flick. In a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actress dives into what made bulking up as Jane Foster so ‘gross,’ and it honestly makes a tone of sense.
In a recent Vanity Fair's Scene Selection series interview, Natalie Portman took a trip down memory lane, revisiting key moments from her illustrious career. The Star Wars veteran actress discussed some of the unique challenges of beefing up while sharing her thoughts on the transformative experience of embodying a towering 6'3" character. As she tells it:
The visual impact of seeing herself as a towering figure on screen left a lasting impression, and Portman expressed a sense of awe at the experience. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the acclaimed actress as she delved into the physical preparations required for the role of the Mighty Thor. She continued:
Despite the challenges and the less-than-appetizing protein shakes, the Black Swan star remains open to stepping into the shoes of a superhero once again. When asked if she would undergo a similar transformation for any upcoming Marvel movies, Natalie responded with enthusiasm:
Being in upcoming superhero movies obviously has its perks when it comes to impressing her kids. So, the joy it brings to her family makes the intense preparation and physical demands worthwhile for the 42-year-old actress. Frankly, I’d love to see her return to wield Mjolnir, but based on the Thor 4's ending, that may be out of the realm of possibility. But, when it comes to comic book movies, never say never.
Natalie Portman's most recent project, May December, finds her on one of the major streaming platforms this December. This 2023 movie schedule project is a dark comedy following an actress, played by Portman, as she immerses herself in spending time with the woman she's set to portray in a TV movie, portrayed by Julianne Moore. You can watch it with a Netflix subscription. Or, you can revisit her time as Doctor Jane Foster in the MCU with a Disney+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
