A 'New' Blade Isn't Happening, But I Have An Idea To Get The Character Into The MCU

When we received word that Marvel wasn’t moving forward with its Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali, I have to be honest with you - I wasn’t heartbroken.

Now, this has nothing to do with the actor. I love Mahershala Ali. He’s super talented, and even though Blade isn’t moving forward, he’s still gotten rave reviews for other projects. Truth be told, the two-time Oscar winner has a right to be crestfallen, but he’ll be fine. Somebody as talented as he is will always land on his feet.

Even so, the reason why I wasn’t upset is that we still have Blade - and his name is Wesley Snipes. I know Feige and crew wanted to revamp the character, but why bother when Snipes is still kicking? I’ll explain.

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(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Channing Tatum's Gambit Is Returning For Avengers: Doomsday, So Why Can't Blade Return In His Own Movie?

We're two years removed from Deadpool & Wolverine, but can I just say that I still get giddy at all of the cameos in that film, namely Gambit, played by Channing Tatum, and Blade, played by Wesley Snipes. Their involvement was so cool, and I can attest that the biggest pop the movie got when I saw it back in 2024 was when Snipes stepped out of the shadows as Blade.

That’s because people LOVE Blade, especially Snipes’ rendition of him. This just got me thinking, though, because in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we clearly see Tatum’s Gambit fighting with Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. So, if Gambit can return from Deadpool & Wolverine, why can’t Blade?

Granted, I don’t know if Blade is actually in the movie. Anything is possible right now with Doomsday's cast, but even if he’s not, why can’t Snipes return? I mean, the Fox X-Men are returning, including the late Patrick Stewart (RIP, Professor X). So why can’t Fox’s Blade return in his own new movie? That’s right. I’m talking Blade freaking Four, people! Don’t you think the Daywalker is due for another film? Because come on…

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Blade: Trinity Wasn't The Best Movie To End On

Unlike a lot of people, I don’t hate Blade: Trinity. In fact, like I said a number of years ago: Blade: Trinity is The Godfather Part III of superhero movies, and that’s okay. What I meant by that was, it’s fine, but it will always be in the shadow of its two superior predecessors. Blade: Trinity is just super forgettable, no matter how you slice it.

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Should Blade really go out like that? I personally don’t think so. In the third film, we got some new characters: Whistler’s daughter, played by Jessica Biel, and Hannibal King, played by Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. That said, I honestly think these characters could just be ignored if there were ever a fourth film.

In fact, I think it would be pretty cool if a fourth Blade movie had the character surviving the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine, just like Gambit. He’d be scarred, of course, but still on the move, and I think the film could conclude with a proper ending for the character. Come on. You know you want it.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

In The End, Blade Is Still Such A Cool Character, And The Fans Miss Him

I was actually inspired to write this after going to a Halloween party. A good friend of mine was talking about Blade as if the movies had just come out yesterday, and I could tell that others still love and appreciate the character just as much as I do.

Also, it’s a shame that Blade kind of fizzled out after Blade: Trinity, even though he pretty much jump-started Marvel movies back in 1998. I mean, without the success of Blade, we might not even have the MCU today.

So, let’s bring Wesley Snipes back into the MCU. Come on. You know you want him.