New Captain America 4 Rumor Claims A Major Doctor Strange Character Will Show Up, And This Appearance Would Actually Make A Lot Of Sense

The upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World is currently in the midst of reshoots, and while they’re reportedly not as extensive as what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels went through, they’re not for minor material either. In addition to adding new action sequences, this latest round of filming is adding Giancarlo Esposito’s mystery character. Now it’s being rumored that a major character from Doctor Strange’s corner of the MCU is also being thrown into Captain America 4, and assuming this information is accurate, their appearance would make a lot of sense.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but according to Atlanta Filming, the source that snapped pictures of Esposito’s stand-in on the Brave New World set, Benedict Wong will reprise Wong, the main MCU reality’s Sorcerer Supreme, in what will end up being the 35th of the Marvel movies in order. This would be Wong’s seventh time playing the character on film, and ninth overall MCU appearance, as he also reprised Wong the sorcerer for an episode of the animated series What If… ? and as a special guest star in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Both shows, like the majority of MCU content, can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now if you’ve been following news about Captain America: Brave New World, you may have seen director Julius Onah say that the movie’s action will be “grounded and tactile,” so including a sorcerer might sound weird. But even setting fantastical elements like the super intelligent Leader, reprised by Tim Blake Nelson, being the main antagonist and Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross expected to transform into Red Hulk, including Wong make senses narratively.

For one thing, as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ mid-credits scene, he’s in contact with Carol Danvers and Bruce Banner, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume he’s also staying in touch with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, another Avenger. To go a step further, while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes haven’t been officially banded together since the events of Avengers: Endgame, we know that will change in the coming years since Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars have been announced. With Wong serving as a Nick Fury-like connective thread over the last few years, perhaps Wong isn’t involved in Brave New World’s main story, but will instead appear in a mid-credits scene to inform Sam of some greater threat on the horizon.

However, there’s also an argument to be made that Wong will be present during Captain America: Brave New World’s main story. Remember, Shang-Chi established that he and Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. The Abomination, were associates, and in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we learned that Wong freed Blonsky from prison and fought him in that underground fight club as part of his training to become Sorcerer Supreme. By the end of that Disney+ series, Wong broke Blonsky out of prison again to move him to Kamar-Taj, so given that Samuel Sterns was forced to turn Blonsky into Abomination, maybe Wong will pass along information he got from Blonsky about Sterns that could aid in defeating him in his Leader form. Who knows, perhaps Tim Roth could even cameo alongside Benedict Wong for such a scene.

We’ll find out if Wong is indeed part of Captain America: Brave New World when it arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025. It will follow seven months after the next MCU movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, which comes out on July 26.