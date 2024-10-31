After Watching The New Daredevil: Born Again Footage, I Have A Big Question About Wilson Fisk And What’s Happened To Him Since Echo

Earlier today, the first footage for Daredevil: Born Again, one of several upcoming Marvel TV shows slated for the 2025 TV schedule, premiered to the public. While I still eagerly await when an actual Born Again trailer is released, it was nonetheless nice to see some official snippets of this series that was announced in May 2022 went through a major creative overhaul in September 2023. That said, after re-watching the footage a few more times, I now have a big question about Wilson D’Onofrtio’s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, and what’s happened to him since Echo: how did his eye heal?

At the end of Hawkeye, Fisk was shot by Maya Lopez, his adoptive niece, in retaliation for him having arranged to have Clint Barton kill him during his Ronin days. While initially implied in this scene that Maya killed Fisk, he was revealed to still be alive, albeit blinded in his left eye. By the end of Echo, Fisk’s eye was still damaged when he decided to run for mayor of New York, but as you can see in the above screenshot from the Daredevil: Born Again footage, that left eye is seemingly back to normal.

In the comics, Wilson Fisk lost the use of both his eyes when Maya Lopez shot him, but he regained his vision after an eye transplant. Is that what’s happening here in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It’s a simple enough explanation, although then I wonder why D’Onofrio’s Fisk didn’t just arrange for such a procedure sooner. After his five-month recovery, did he feel it more urgent to try and reconcile with Maya rather than get his eye fixed? As twisted as his love for Alaqua Cox’s character was, I could see him doing this.

However, since this is a superhero universe we’re talking about, I hope there’s a more fantastical explanation for why Wilson Fisk has two working eyes again. With a show like Daredevil: Born Again, I highly doubt that there will be any magical elements involved given its more grounded nature. A more high-tech explanation seems more plausible, i.e. Fisk having been outfitted with a mechanical eye between the events of Echo and Born Again that looks normal from the outside, but has some special features built in. Or maybe he could have been injected with a special serum that completely regenerated the eye.

Maybe I’m just overthinking this and this will be quickly dealt with through a mention of an eye transplant. Whatever the reason, I hope that Daredevil: Born Again at least acknowledges that Kingpin’s left eye is working again. While I can understand that many who will tune into the series with their Disney+ subscription won’t necessarily have watched Echo, Fisk being shot and losing use of that eye is too big an event to just gloss over.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4, 2025.