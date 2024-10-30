Marvel Dropped Daredevil: Born Again Footage, And It’s Already Eased One Concern I Had About The Show

There are plenty of major titles on the schedule of upcoming Marvel TV shows , but few are as highly anticipated as the long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again . A successor to Netflix’s acclaimed series, the superhero drama will continue the story of Matt Murdock and his campaign against crime, including his conflict with Wilson Fisk. On top of that, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and other franchise OGs are reprising their roles. I’ve been cautiously optimistic about the show but, following the release of new footage, a concern I had has been eased.

Marvel Studios has released a sweet sizzle reel, and it shows off various pieces of footage from shows like Ironheart, What If…? Season 3 and Wonder Man. The first show highlighted, however, is the aforementioned DD: Born Again and, as you can see in the video above, there are plenty of shots of the titular hero in action. Fans are also treated to quick shots of other great characters, including Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin, Frank Castle/The Punisher (played by the returning Jon Bernthal) and the villainous Muse.

Something I really appreciate, however, is seeing a snippet of a conversation between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, which has essentially been years in the making. The two rivals meet up at a diner, where Murdock discusses Fisk’s apparent rise back to power. With that remark made, Wilson then muses that Matt’s “darker half” may not be so thrilled about that development, leading the two to laugh. Needless to say, it’s great to see them back together, but that’s not the main reason why this footage has me pumped.

What Concern Did I Have About Born Again, And How Was It Eased?

Those who’ve been following the production of Born Again may be aware of the creative changes it’s undergone. It was reported in late 2023 that Marvel’s Kevin Feige and co. were unimpressed with the early scripts and footage, so the show underwent a major overhaul, with veteran The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane being brought in to serve as showrunner. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio also spoke about helping to “correct course” on the series . With so many changes, I’ve been worried that the show may feel disjointed aesthetically and not match up with the style of its parent show.

However, now that I’ve seen this bit of footage, I’m already convinced that the producers – in conjunction with the actors – were able to successfully recreate the vibe of the OG show. It’s honestly amazing just how much this 2025 TV schedule entry feels like its predecessor. Yes, we’re only treated to a few snippets, but there definitely seems to be creative continuity here. I certainly want to see more, but this is an excellent first official showing for what could be an exciting show.

Some may still be skeptical regarding just how intense the show might end up being. However, Brad Winderbaum – the head of Marvel’s TV and streaming division – made a bold claim. The EP compared the show to Game of Thrones , in that it’s a very “scary” and “violent” place where various entities are vying for power. It’s likely that the series won’t be as gory as the hit HBO show, yet the tease is still enough to make me intrigued regarding what’s to come.

Like so many people, I have high hopes for this Daredevil show and am eager to see more from it. There’s always the chance that it won’t quite live up to the bar set by the original series. Nevertheless, these sweet pieces of footage are enough to convince me that Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and their various collaborators are moving in the right direction.

