After Hearing Marvel Boss Compare Daredevil: Born Again To Game Of Thrones, I'm Now Wondering What The MCU's Red Wedding Would Be
We knew Daredevil: Born Again would be violent, but not like this.
2025 is going to be a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are three upcoming Marvel movies as well as at least two upcoming Marvel TV series, but the one item that might be the most anticipated by fans is Daredevil: Born Again. The series promises to be one of the most dramatic and violent reasons to have a Disney+ subscription, and now one Marvel producer is comparing it to Game of Thrones.
While the Game of Thrones ending may not have been everything fans had wanted, the series overall was one of the most epic productions ever seen on television. Speaking with Storytellers Spotlight, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum compared the new Daredevil series to Game of Thrones in the way that NewYork City will be at the center of a battle for control from multiple forces. He explained…
Specifics regarding the show’s story are few but what we know about Daredevil: Born Again indicates that Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk won’t be the only ones battling each other this time around. In fact, there have been indications the pair may make an uneasy alliance in order to battle some other threat.
If that’s the case, then we can certainly see where the Game of Thrones comparison makes some sense. That series was all about different families and regions trying to gain the upper hand with each other, either politically or through direct conflict. And based on what I saw at D23 of Born Again, there will be plenty of conflict.
Another thing Daredevil: Born Again and Game of Thrones will likely have in common is the level of violence. Some of Game of Thrones' most memorable moments were stained with blood, and the new Daredevil series looks like it will be just as violent as its Netflix predecessor. Of course, now I’m worried about just whose blood might be spilled.
One of the other things Game of Thrones is known for is killing off popular characters. The Red Wedding, the most famous scene in the series, was the time when several prominent characters died at once. I’m really hoping we don’t get an equivalent in Born Again. It was so wonderful to learn that many in the Daredevil: Born Again cast would be reprising their roles from the Netflix series, if any of them die I’m not sure I’ll be able to handle it.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.