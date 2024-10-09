After Hearing Marvel Boss Compare Daredevil: Born Again To Game Of Thrones, I'm Now Wondering What The MCU's Red Wedding Would Be

2025 is going to be a big year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are three upcoming Marvel movies as well as at least two upcoming Marvel TV series, but the one item that might be the most anticipated by fans is Daredevil: Born Again. The series promises to be one of the most dramatic and violent reasons to have a Disney+ subscription, and now one Marvel producer is comparing it to Game of Thrones.

While the Game of Thrones ending may not have been everything fans had wanted, the series overall was one of the most epic productions ever seen on television. Speaking with Storytellers Spotlight, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum compared the new Daredevil series to Game of Thrones in the way that NewYork City will be at the center of a battle for control from multiple forces. He explained…

Imagine if New York City was as intricate and problematic and scary as the world of Game of Thrones. All these forces vying for control, and it can be really hopeful at times, and really violent at times, and dark-but also there's light at the end of the tunnel if you could just fight for it.

Specifics regarding the show’s story are few but what we know about Daredevil: Born Again indicates that Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk won’t be the only ones battling each other this time around. In fact, there have been indications the pair may make an uneasy alliance in order to battle some other threat.

If that’s the case, then we can certainly see where the Game of Thrones comparison makes some sense. That series was all about different families and regions trying to gain the upper hand with each other, either politically or through direct conflict. And based on what I saw at D23 of Born Again, there will be plenty of conflict.

Another thing Daredevil: Born Again and Game of Thrones will likely have in common is the level of violence. Some of Game of Thrones' most memorable moments were stained with blood, and the new Daredevil series looks like it will be just as violent as its Netflix predecessor. Of course, now I’m worried about just whose blood might be spilled.

One of the other things Game of Thrones is known for is killing off popular characters. The Red Wedding, the most famous scene in the series, was the time when several prominent characters died at once. I’m really hoping we don’t get an equivalent in Born Again. It was so wonderful to learn that many in the Daredevil: Born Again cast would be reprising their roles from the Netflix series, if any of them die I’m not sure I’ll be able to handle it.