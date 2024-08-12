Daredevil: Born Again's Muse Reveal Sparked Responses From The Character's Creators, And I Love What His Inclusion Could Mean For The MCU
Muse's arrival marks a mature turn for the MCU television landscape.
At SDCC 2024, Marvel Studios captivated fans with thrilling previews of their upcoming blockbuster films, from new reveals from Captain America: Brave New World to first looks at Thunderbolts, and a tantalizing glimpse of Fantastic Four: First Steps. The notable lack of updates for upcoming Disney+ series was rectified at D23 Expo, where atendees witnessed an exciting surprise: the addition of the freaky comic book villain to the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again television series.
The debut footage confirmed the presence of this ominous character, prompting a response from the creators who first brought him to comic book pages. All things considered, I love what it could mean about the future of the MCU.
Creators' Reactions to Muse's Inclusion
One of the main takeaways from the D23 footage of Daredevil: Born Again, at least beyond general cheer for Jon Bernthal's return as Frank Castle, was the inclusion of new villain Muse. His appearance in the forthcoming Marvel series also elicited enthusiastic responses from the creators behind the character, writer Charles Soule and artist Ron Garney, who crafted the baddie during their 2016 run on Marvel's Daredevil comic series. The former took to X to express his excitement, posting:
Ron Garney, whose artistic talents are responsible for Muse's chilling visual design, also shared his thoughts. Garney posted this to his X account, while also sharing Soule's post and other fans' reactions.
The playful remarks from the creators underscore their pride and satisfaction in seeing their creation. Their enthusiasm not only supports the series' direction but will surely also boost fans' anticipation for how the character will be portrayed. I'm thrilled to see what this means for the future of Marvel TV and the exciting possibilities it opens up.
Why Muse's Inclusion is Exciting for the MCU
Muse's addition to Daredevil: Born Again is particularly thrilling due to his unique and unsettling nature amidst an assortment of extremely familiar and oft-used villains. Muse is notorious for his macabre artistry, creating sculptures and paintings using the blood of his victims. This character's dark and sadistic tendencies will likely set him apart from many other evildoers in the MCU, offering a glimpse into a more mature and psychologically grounded storytelling direction.
Muse is described as a deranged artist whose works of art are as chilling as they are creative. His first significant act involved painting a mural using the blood of over a hundred missing people, making him particularly gruesome for a franchise that tends to go with CGI carnage over bloody messes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The introduction of such a menacing character aligns with Marvel's recent willingness to explore darker themes. This is particularly evident by the billion-dollar box office success of Deadpool and Wolverine, despite that movie's R ratings and highly adult tone. By including Muse, Marvel seems to be signaling a commitment to producing content for an adult audience, potentially paving the way for more complex narratives and characters in future projects.
Muse's involvement in the upcoming chapter of Matt Murdock’s story is another promising development for the MCU, and Charles Soule and Ron Garney's enthusiastic reactions highlight this character's potential impact on the series. Hopefully this isn't a situation where the character is just used in limited moments and doesn't have a fully developed arc.
With a second season already in production, Daredevil: Born Again is just months from launch, with nine episodes scheduled to premiere in March 2025. Fans can stream Charlie Cox's initial Daredevil TV series with their Disney+ subscription or check out our 2024 TV Premiere Schedule to see what else is coming to the small screen.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.