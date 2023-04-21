Of Course Vin Diesel Wears Sunglasses While Recording His Groot Dialogue

Looking back at the history of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, there have been a lot of fun and interesting facts that have come to light. Throughout the run of James Gunn’s MCU saga, the characters have become arguably as iconic as the superstar actors that have portrayed them, and Vin Diesel’s Groot is no exception. With a new featurette taking the time to reflect on the journey that this upcoming Marvel movie concludes, Mr. Diesel is in the spotlight yet again, as we’ve learned that at least one point in his Guardians journey, he totally wore sunglasses while recording his Groot dialogue.

Thanks to a new video entitled “One Last Ride,” the Guardians of the Galaxy fandom has a closer look at the journey this ragtag group of stars have taken in almost a decade’s worth of appearances. Marvel releasing this new featurette is only the latest step in promoting this huge swan song, where the stakes are high and the current lineup of Guardians takes its final bow.

But before we dig into the reflective, sad thoughts that have been in the air since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s first trailer seemed to start hinting that Rocket Raccoon could be seeing his final adventure on this mortal plane, let’s take a moment. We mentioned Vin Diesel wearing sunglasses during his recording session, and you deserve to see that for yourself. So take a look at the image below and keep that in mind any time you feel yourself getting a bit sad.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

To be totally honest, it looks like Diesel is wearing those sunnies for a good reason, and not just to remind us of what his Bloodshot character looked like . As that image looks to be from a Guardians of the Galaxy recording session where the Fast Saga star is being filmed, there are a lot of powerful lights being shined on his Grootiness. So maybe this wasn’t a “cool guy” choice, but rather a decision that says, “Oh wow, those lights are bright and I still need my eyes to read.”

Should that not be the case, then one still can’t fault Vin Diesel for wearing sunglasses during his recording sessions. If Karen Gillan’s emotional experience with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is any indication, then there’s a good chance that Diesel may have used those shades to cover up any potential tears he shed when recording scenes that potentially spell the end of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket. If anything, Vin may have just given his fans a hint towards how they can and should do the same thing when they experience this emotional ride.

The secrets of this final James Gunn-led MCU movie are still very much intact. At this point, what we know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is limited to what we’ve seen and what we can speculate about. That’s going to change within the next couple of weeks, and nothing is going to feel the same once we’ve seen what Marvel has in store for this last round. With even Chris Pratt getting emotional during the footage shot for “One Last Ride,” it might be time for us all to invest in some Vin Diesel style sunglasses to hide our emotional wreckage during showtime.